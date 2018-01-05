search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BSF launches 'Ops Alert' to curb terrorist movements across Int'l Border

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 9:04 am IST
The BSF gave a military send off by organising wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the late Head Constable Radha Pada Hazara.
BSF has launched operation to curb infiltration of terrorists from across the border. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 BSF has launched operation to curb infiltration of terrorists from across the border. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched "Operation Alert" along the over 200 kilometer long International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir to curb the increasing movement of infiltrating terrorists from across the border.

"There are inputs that there is movement of militants and accordingly, we have declared 'Ops Alert' on the border," Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier, Ram Awatar told reporters in Jammu on Thursday.

 

The BSF gave a military send off by organising Wreath-laying ceremony at Frontier headquarters in Jammu in the honour of the late Head Constable Radha Pada Hazara, who was killed in sniper firing by Pakistan rangers along the IB in Samba sector yesterday.

J&K DGP Dr S P Vaid, IGP Jammu Zone and Dr S D Singh attended the ceremony along with the IG BSF Jammu Ram Awtar and other senior officers and Jawans of BSF.

"It is because of that alertness, that they have acted like that (resorting to sniper firing). The moral of the BSF is high and will continue to remain high," the IG said.

He said the effort of the BSF was to maintain peace along the border, but Pakistan was always trying to disturb this peace.

"It is because of this machination of Pakistan that they yesterday martyred one jawan by sniping," he said.

Giving details of Wednesday's incident, the IG said "this jawan was performing duty at a forward post and there were four to five rounds of fire from Pakistan and one of them hit him".

"It was followed by automatic weapon fire. After getting intimation the neighbouring mounts retaliated back and solid response was given by the BSF in which Pakistan has suffered large human and property loss", he added.

Pak posts were destroyed and the entire infrastructure in those posts has been damaged, the officer said.

He added that one intruder was killed in R S Pura sector today. "There was movement under thick cover of fog and one intruder was spotted well inside Indian territory and he was fired upon and shot dead. He was resident of Sialkot district (of Pakistan). It was an infiltration attempt," the officer said.

Either he was a member of the infiltration group or their guide, he said.

Speaking to the reporters, DGP J&K Police, Dr S P Vaid said "those who are thinking they have done good by murder of humanity, need to introspect. Our forces are capable of giving them a befitting reply".

Tags: border security force, international border, terrorists, terrorism
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Iceland holds the torch for gender equality, illegalises paying men more

The move is part of a bid to eradicate the gender pay gap by 2022 in the Nordic nation where 38 per cent of parliamentarians are female - above the global average - including Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. (Photo: AFP)
 

18-year-old girl attempts Guinness world record for painting with her feet

She recently attempted a Guinness world record by painting 140 square metres of roses and leaves with her feet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

CEO Zuckerberg sets 2018 goal: 'fix' Facebook

Zuckerberg said that spread of hate speech on social media, use of Facebook by Russia and other countries to disseminate propaganda and criticism that the platform can be an addictive waste of time.
 

Novel sperm-sorting device could improve IVF success

Traditional sperm-sorting methods used in IVF treatments select sperm that are the fastest swimmers. (Representational Image)
 

Protein rich breakfast can help you lose weight

Revolving your morning meal around whole foods such as lean meats, eggs and legumes could keep you fuller for long and increase fat loss when combined with regular exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Did KKR not retain Gautam Gambhir due to money-matters?

Gautam Gambhir, who has 4132 runs against his name from 148 IPL games, is the fourth highest run-getter in IPL, behind Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New lightning conductor for Bahubali

The gigantic statue of Bahubali measures 58.8 feet high and stands on the peak of Vindhyagiri Hill at Shravanabelagola, a Jain pilgrim centre in Hassan district.

Baiyappanahalli station to have longer platforms soon

Baiyappanahalli railway station

Infant Jesus annual feast brings Viveknagar alive

Rector-cum-Parish Priest Fr Joseph Menezes at infant Jesus annual feast in Bengaluru on Thursday

Shun rote learning: Ex-minister Dr Pallam Raju

Infosys mentor N.R. Narayana Murthy with Congress leaders Margaret Alva and Pallam Raju at 96th All India Principals’ Conference at Bishop Cotton’s High School in Bengaluru on Thursday

BBMP trashed for kitchen pulverisers

A Kitchen Pulveriser is an electric grinder installed below sthe kitchen sink (Picture for representation)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham