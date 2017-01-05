'My remarks taken out of context': K'taka HM on B'luru mass molestation

Policemen cane revellers who gathered at MG Road and Brigade Road to celebrate New Year (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Rao on Thursday claimed that his comments on the Bengaluru mass molestation incident on New Year’s Eve had been taken out of context.

“My quote about the alleged molestation incident on New Year’s Eve has been interpreted out of context,” the minister said.

“NCW has summoned me. I will reply to them. I will also reply to the Governor who has asked for a report,” he added.

“We will increase CCTV installation in the city. 5000 CCTVs will be installed. We will also increase number of Dial 100 24/7 helplines from 15 to 100,” he added.

On Monday, Parameshwara said, "Unfortunately, what is happening is that on days like New Year's, Brigade Road, Commercial Street, or MG road, a large number of youngsters gather. And youngsters were almost like westerners. They tried to copy the westerners, not only in their mindset but even in their dressing. So some disturbance, some girls are harassed, these kind of things do happen."

NCW demanded that the Minister apologise to the women of the country for making such remarks.

"Such remarks from the Home Minister are unacceptable and regrettable. I want to ask this Minister are Indian men so pathetic and weak that when they see a woman in Western clothes on a day of revelry, they get out of control?,” she asked.

"When will the Indian men learn to respect women? The Minister should apologise to the women of the country and resign," Kumaramangalam added.