Nation, Current Affairs

Discourse in J&K shifting to 'primacy of Islam' over 'Azadi': Army

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2017, 6:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2017, 6:50 pm IST
The supposed shift has added to the complexities in dealing with sectarian faultlines in the border state, Lt General Subrata Saha said.
Kashmiri youth hold the Islamic State's flag in a protest march in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: PTI)
 Kashmiri youth hold the Islamic State's flag in a protest march in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: A top Indian Army official on Thursday said the "discourse" in Jammu and Kashmir is shifting to "primacy of Islam over Azadi" adding to complexities in dealing with sectarian faultlines in the border state.

"...Jammu and Kashmir indeed continues to be a challenge and it's being dealt with; it's getting a little more complex as slowly the discourse, as indeed the entire thrust, is taking a shift towards a primacy of Islam over Azadi. So, that clearly adds a fairly complex dynamic to stabilising the nation as it were," Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Planning & Systems), Lieutenant General Subrata Saha, said.

He has also served as General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Srinagar.

He was speaking at a seminar on "leveraging defence expenditure as a tool for nation building", organised by the College of Defence Management here.

Giving a case study on Jammu and Kashmir vis-a-vis annual defence expenditure in border areas, Lt. Gen Saha said about Rs 7,516 crore are being spent every year on border roads, infrastructure and other operational works in that State.

Noting that the annual budget of Jammu and Kashmir is Rs 64,669 crore, he said "approximately 12 per cent (or Rs 7516 crore, which is more than double the most revenue-generating power development department in the State at Rs 3,674 crore) addition to the State budget happens because of Armed Forces".

Jammu and Kashmir has a population of 1.42 crore. About 2.6 lakh Armed Forces personnel deployed in the state contribute 12 per cent of state budget. "So, that's the kind of financial contribution of the Armed Forces into a border State, as it were," Gen Saha added.

Tags: discourse, j&k, islam, religion, azadi, army

Technology Gallery

Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlin attacker Amri used 14 different identities

Berlin attacker Anis Amri (Photo: AP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The most un-Indian captain India ever had

After captaining India for over nine years, MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20I skipper ahead of the India versus England ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Woman's stirring poem on Bengaluru mass molestation
 

Sunil Grover's Coffee With D postponed due to incessant threats from the underworld

A still from the film.
 

Will release numbers on junked notes at earliest: RBI

Reserve Bank of India
 

Sunil Gavaskar would’ve staged 'dharna' if MS Dhoni had retired

Sunil Gavaskar was not surprised by MS Dhoni's decision to step aside as it was only a matter of time. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI trashes Rajendra Kumar's claim that agency forced him to implicate Kejriwal

Rajendra Kumar, who retired as Principal Secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Stalked, groped and thrown to ground: Attack on victim was planned, say cops

Bengaluru police commissioner Praveen Sood (Photo: Twitter)

Banning tainted leaders from polls: SC to set up larger bench

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

Our culture respects women, I didn't comment on molestation: K’taka HM

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. (Photo: PTI)

Confident of coming to power with two-thirds majority in Uttarakhand: BJP

The BJP on Thursday said the party was confident of forming the next government with a two-thirds majority. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham