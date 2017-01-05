Aircel-Maxis deal: Karti Chidambaram's plea to quash ED summons dismissed

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed former union minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking to quash summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

The ED had issued summon to Karti in July last year in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The agency had asked Karti to present himself in person or through an authorised representative and submit personal financial documents and those related to a firm.

The probe pertains to firms Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited and Chess Management Services, where Karti had been a director, and a few others for alleged violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The agency, along with the I-T department, had conducted search and seizure operations on the business premises of Chess Management Services in Chennai in December 2015.

While Karti has denied any wrongdoing and has reiterated his cooperation with probe agencies, his father Mr. P. Chidambaram had accused the government of launching a "malicious onslaught" against his family.

In August 2015, the ED had summoned two directors of a firm linked to Karti Chidambaram in connection with the probe.

The ED probe had found that Rs. 26 lakh has been allegedly sent from the firm to Aircel Televentures.

The Aircel-Maxis deal is being investigated by both the ED and the CBI and the case is a part of the overall probe in the 2G scam case.