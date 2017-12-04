search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Dinesh Chandimal will hope to put up a good partnership with Angelo Mathews. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: Chandimal, Mathews resume Lanka's innings
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Will seek forgiveness: Vishwas talks of Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav's return to AAP

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2017, 9:07 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 9:07 am IST
The controversial remarks, however, were refuted by a party leader close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
From left to right: Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas and Manish Sisodia. (Photo: PTI/File)
 From left to right: Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas and Manish Sisodia. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Kumar Vishwas on Sunday said the AAP was holding discussions with those who left the party, including Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, to facilitate their return.

The controversial remarks, however, were refuted by a party leader close to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

"If no one has joined a political party and wants to come here... if one has formed a political party and wants to merge their party with ours... if someone went back for doing social work after being unhappy with us... the list is long. From Subhash Ware to Anjali Damania, Mayank Gandhi, Dharamvira Gandhi to Prashant ji and Yogendra ji. We are synchronising the list (of such people)," Kumar said after an interaction with party volunteers at the AAP office in New Delhi.

"Dialogues are being held with them by volunteers. We will ask for forgiveness for the mistakes we did."

AAP founder members Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were sacked by the party in April 2015 for "anti-party" activities after they questioned party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's style of functioning.

Subhash Ware, on the other hand, was the party head of Maharashtra state unit, and was considered close to Yadav and Bhushan. Although, Ware continues to be a part of the party, the state unit headed by him was disbanded.

Ware, along with Mayank Gandhi, had opposed dropping of Bhushan and Yadav from the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC). Gandhi later quit the party.

Dharamvira Gandhi, AAP MP from Patiala, was also suspended for alleged anti-party activities. Ms Damania also quit citing the ugly slugfest between Kejriwal and Yadav-Bhushan.

Nevertheless, Swaraj India, the political party formed by Yadav and Bhushan, dismissed Vishwas' claims and said those who drifted away from AAP's ideals were now appealing the activists of the Anna movement to return to the fold.

"Instead of appealing others to come back, they (AAP led by Kejriwal) should come back on the right path," Swaraj India chief spokesperson Anupam said.

Vishwas, who is believed to be "unhappy" with the present coterie around Kejriwal, also spoke about 'Aam Aadmi Party version 2'.

When asked to elaborate, the AAP leader said, "The second version (of the party) will focus on giving more priority to volunteers, who will act as 'anti-virus' in the outfit".

Vishwas' meeting with party volunteers comes a week after his announcement at the Ram Lila Maidan in Delhi when he said he would be interacting with the party cadre more often.

Speaking at the party's fifth anniversary last week, the AAP leader had lamented that the party had drifted away from its core principles and needed "course correction".

Attacking a section of AAP leaders, he had likened himself to 'Abhimanyu', the warrior son of Arjun in Mahabharat, and claimed that he would be victorious even in his death.

Vishwas is also considered one of the strong contenders for three Rajya sabha seats of Delhi, elections for which will be held in January next year.

Party sources said Vishwas was also upset that the AAP was "overlooking" him in the case.

Tags: prashant bhushan, yogendra yadav, kumar vishwas, aap, aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: Chandimal, Mathews resume Lanka's innings

Dinesh Chandimal will hope to put up a good partnership with Angelo Mathews. (Photo: BCCI)
 

McDonald's apologises after woman wearing hijab was denied service by staff

The incident took place at an outlet in London (Photo: Twitter)
 

When Hardik Pandya nearly got arrested in West Indies because of Kieron Pollard

The bond is so strong between the duo that Pandya even terms the big West Indian his 'brother from another mother'. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Chinese man set to become millionaire after finding pig's gallstone

It can remove toxins from the body and is considered a treasure (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Wingsuit flyers pull off daredevil stunt, jump into moving plane mid-air

The video footage shows French wingsuit fliers Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet leaping off Switzerland's Jungfrau mountain. (Photo: Screengrab/RedBull)
 

Masks on faces! New Delhi smog, pollution trouble Sri Lanka amidst Virat Kohli show

The play was halted for 17 minutes in the post-lunch session after visiting players, led by their skipper Dinesh Chandimal, wanted to leave the field of play complaining of severe pollution. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi hospital sacks 2 doctors for wrongly declaring newborn baby dead

The decision was taken on Sunday night after a meeting of the Max Healtcare authorities in connection with the incident. (Photo: ANI)

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal slams Navy, Coast Guard

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal

CM Pinarayi Vijayan gives it to team work

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visits Vizhinjam church on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Kerala: Victims seek better package

Stranded fishermen, natives of Tamil Nadu who are rescued by Coast Guard, arrive at Chellanam harbor with help of local fishermen in Kochi on Sunday. Their fishing boats are also seen. (Photo: Sunoj Ninan Mathew )

We saw land, but waves pulled us back to deep seas: Martin Joseph

Martin Joseph
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham