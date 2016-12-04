Nation, Current Affairs

UP taxi driver thrashed to death over Rs 10, 2 arrested

ANI
Published Dec 4, 2016, 9:35 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 9:36 am IST
The three youth, who were involved in the brutal incident fled immediately from the spot after committing the gruesome act.
Munna, the taxi driver, was carrying passengers to another village when the altercation broke out and the youth began raining blows on him over the money. (Photo: File)
Banda: In a shocking incident, a young taxi driver was thrashed to death following an altercation with passengers over mere amount of Rs. 10 in Banda city of Uttar Pradesh.

The three youth, who were involved in the brutal incident fled immediately from the spot after committing the gruesome act, but the Police managed to arrest two people.

Munna, the taxi driver, was carrying passengers to another village when the altercation broke out and the youth began raining blows on him over the money, resulting in his death on the spot.

An FIR was lodged against the three youth in the case.

Tags: up taxi driver killed, up news, taxi driver killed over rs 10
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Banda

