NSCN-K rebels ambush Assam Rifle soldier's convoy; 1 dead, 9 injured

5 CRPF jawans hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Guwahati: In yet another lethal attack of suspected NSCN-K rebels, at least one Assam Rifle soldier was killed and nine others including an officer were critically wounded near Wakka in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The ambush took place in between a place called Tissa and Nignu village close to Indo-Myanmar border. Security sources confirmed the involvement of the United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFW) rebels comprising the rebels of NSCN-K and Ulfa(I) in the ambush.