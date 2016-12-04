Nation, Current Affairs

Narendra Modi’s first public address in 2017 to be in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CH V M KRISHNA RAO
Published Dec 4, 2016, 3:53 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 3:53 am IST
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will addressing a public meeting organised by the AP BJP on January 3, 2017 in Tirupati, which would make it his first public meeting in the new year.

The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the Indian Science Congress at Tirupati the same day. Rayalaseema party leaders have been moving BJP national president Amit Shah to get the public meeting to be held in Kadapa so that largescale public attendance could be ensured due to its centralised location.

Mr Modi is expected to lay more focus on demonetisation, as the process that he had announced on Novem-ber 8 would come to close by December end.

‘We hope the Prime Minister who will be coming after three years to the region would make some important announcements for the Rayalaseema region too,” AP State BJP Yuva Morcha President B. Vishnu Vardhana Reddy told this newspaper.

