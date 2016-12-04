Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: Cyclone Nada blows over, but depression may bring more rains

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 4, 2016, 6:04 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 8:14 am IST
At Chennai airport, the authorities rescheduled as many 51 flights due to bad weather conditions and fog.
Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs received rainfall disrupting normal life. Mahabalipuram, Uthiramerur, Chengalpet and Maduranthagam in Kancheepuram district received good rainfall.
 Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs received rainfall disrupting normal life. Mahabalipuram, Uthiramerur, Chengalpet and Maduranthagam in Kancheepuram district received good rainfall.

Chennai: Water starved Tamil Nadu is expected to receive more rains in the coming days as a depression brewing close to south Andaman is likely to intensify into a system bringing in showers, the weather office in Chennai said on Saturday.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Malay peninsula and neighborhood and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to develop over South Andaman Sea and neighborhood during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression in the subsequent 48 hours,” S. Stella, director, Agromet Advisory Service Unit, regional meterological department (Chennai), told reporters here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs received rainfall disrupting normal life. Mahabalipuram, Uthiramerur, Chengalpet and Maduranthagam in Kancheepuram district received good rainfall.

At Chennai airport, the authorities rescheduled as many 51 flights due to bad weather conditions and fog. Thirty four flights from Chennai including five international flights departed with a delay of more than one hour affecting passengers.

Chennai Corporation in a press release said there was minor logging and felling of avenue trees due to showers and were being attended by round-the-clock squad.

All subways are equipped with high power motor pumps to drain storm water and 176 relief centres in Chennai are kept ready, the release added.

Tags: chennai corporation, fogging, fogging news, chennai rain, cyclone nada
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Fishermen stand near boats as waves break on the cost of the Bay of Bengal in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Nada moves into interior Tamil Nadu, heavy rains likely

The depression that lay over southwest Bay of Bengal moved westwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu coast on Friday morning.
02 Dec 2016 2:30 PM

World Gallery

Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE-based Indian girl wins International Children's Peace Prize

Kehkashan Basu was presented the award by Bangladesh's Nobel peace laureate Mohammad Yunus at a glittering ceremony in The Hague. (Photo: Twitter/Kehkashan Basu)
 

Call us greedy, but these 5 actors are oh-so-Hollywood ready…read on!

If stellar performances and poised men rule Hollywood, then Bollywood is defined by an army of distinctive personas possessing a natural flair for the craft of acting.
 

Hindu groups in UK call for withdrawing 'non-veg' 5-pound note

A petition titled 'Remove tallow from bank notes' has gathered nearly 126,000 signatures. It will be delivered to the Bank of England when it hits 150,000. (Photo: AP)
 

Box-office jinx of sequels: Kahaani 2 opens poorly

A still from the film.
 

Marlon Brando's rape scene in Last Tango to Paris was shot without actress's consent

A still from the film.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dance at Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced with the newly wedded couple who stole the limelight. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jet Airways plane makes emergency landing at Hyderabad, passengers safe

The Bengaluru-bound plane was diverted to Hyderabad after its pilot reported hydraulic failure. (Photo: File)

Afghans tired of terrorism, end it to foster stability: Modi to Sartaj Aziz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Newlywed woman hangs self

Kavya came to her mother’s house near Mahadeshwara Temple in Kamakshipalya three days ago. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Beda group begins Chuku buku beku campaign

Members of the Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB)

Hublot case: Complaint against Karnataka CM dismissed

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham