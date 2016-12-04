Chennai: Cyclone Nada blows over, but depression may bring more rains

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs received rainfall disrupting normal life. Mahabalipuram, Uthiramerur, Chengalpet and Maduranthagam in Kancheepuram district received good rainfall.

Chennai: Water starved Tamil Nadu is expected to receive more rains in the coming days as a depression brewing close to south Andaman is likely to intensify into a system bringing in showers, the weather office in Chennai said on Saturday.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Malay peninsula and neighborhood and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to develop over South Andaman Sea and neighborhood during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression in the subsequent 48 hours,” S. Stella, director, Agromet Advisory Service Unit, regional meterological department (Chennai), told reporters here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs received rainfall disrupting normal life. Mahabalipuram, Uthiramerur, Chengalpet and Maduranthagam in Kancheepuram district received good rainfall.

At Chennai airport, the authorities rescheduled as many 51 flights due to bad weather conditions and fog. Thirty four flights from Chennai including five international flights departed with a delay of more than one hour affecting passengers.

Chennai Corporation in a press release said there was minor logging and felling of avenue trees due to showers and were being attended by round-the-clock squad.

All subways are equipped with high power motor pumps to drain storm water and 176 relief centres in Chennai are kept ready, the release added.