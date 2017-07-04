Nation, Current Affairs

Tension prevails in Darjeeling as GJM shutdown enters 20th day

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 1:21 pm IST
GJM is scheduled to take out rallies in various parts of the hills during the day in support of its demand for a separate Gorkhaland.
GJM has demanded that the Centre initiate a dialogue on Gorkhaland as it is the aspiration of the hill people (Photo: File | PTI)
 GJM has demanded that the Centre initiate a dialogue on Gorkhaland as it is the aspiration of the hill people (Photo: File | PTI)

Darjeeling: The situation in Darjeeling remained tensed as the agitation for a separate Gorkhaland entered its 20th day on Tuesday.

Internet services remained suspended for the 17th consecutive day as the Darjeeling district extended the ban on it in the hills for eight more days on Monday.

Except pharmacies all the other shops, restaurants, hotels, schools and colleges remained closed.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) is scheduled to take out rallies in various parts of the hills during the day in support of its demand for a separate Gorkhaland.

GJM has demanded that the Centre initiate a dialogue on Gorkhaland as it is the aspiration of the hill people.

Its general secretary Roshan Giri on Monday said, "The Mamata Banerjee government is dealing with it as a law and order problem. But it is not a law and order problem. It is a political problem and should be solved politically."

Various boarding schools have extended their vacation due to the ongoing unrest in the hills.

The hills have been on the boil since June 8 following the agitation spearheaded by the GJM demanding Gorkhaland.

The agitation has also led to widespread violence, claiming two lives.

Tags: darjeeling unrest, darjeeling shutdown, gjm protests, gorkhaland
Location: India, West Bengal

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pics: SRK, Salman attend wedding ceremony in Delhi; exit without meeting each other

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at the wedding ceremony of Law Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's daughter in New Delhi. (Photos: Instagram/Fanclubs)
 

WhatsApp goes desi: Vodafone, WhatsApp join hands to promote chat in local language

WhatsApp features 10 local Indian languages on its platform for conversation.
 

Salman returns cameo favour; to shoot for a song in SRK-Aanand L Rai film

It would be interesting to see these stalwarts- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan perform together in a song.
 

Apple tests face scanning tech to unlock next iPhone: report

Apple is working on an improved security system for its future iPhones, accroding to the report.
 

Want to see where Modi sold tea in Gujarat? Soon you can

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 

Samsung to manufacture solid-state batteries in the next 2 years: report

The company will be able to manufacture such batteries within the next two years, reported Korean Herald.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Minor girl gangraped by classmates, filmed act

17 year old college student was gangraped by her classmates at a friend's birthday party (Representational Image)

Cong politicises, insults Army doing well at Sino-India border: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo: PTI)

Protest against Mutt iftar: Pramod Muthalik booked

Pramod Muthalik on Monday was booked for propagating hatred and enmity between two communities and warning of bloodshed if iftar is organised in any temple or mutt premises.

Bengaluru: RWAs to put up fight against bars in residential areas

Residential building owners get three times the rent if they give out their space for commercial operations. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Outside ban areas, pubs do roaring business

Not only pubs, but cab aggregators too are facing the heat of the ban.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham