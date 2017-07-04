Nation, Current Affairs

Oppn in Tamil Nadu Assembly raises issue of local body tax on film tickets

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 2:06 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
DMK, state Cong raised the issue that despite meeting between the CM and cinema industry representative cinema halls were shut on Tuesday.
The issue of more than 1,000 cinema halls in Tamil Nadu being shut was raised in the state assembly by the opposition (Photo: File)
 The issue of more than 1,000 cinema halls in Tamil Nadu being shut was raised in the state assembly by the opposition (Photo: File)

Chennai: The issue of local body tax on film tickets in addition to Goods and Services Tax (GST) over which more than 1,000 cinema halls in Tamil Nadu are shut was raised in the state assembly by the opposition with the government on Tuesday saying it was working on a solution.

DMK Deputy Leader Durai Murugan said more than 1,000 cinema theatres remained shut across the state since Monday opposing the 30 per cent local body tax.

"They (cinema industry representatives) had met the Chief Minister (K Palanisamy)  yesterday but still theatres are shut.  Why?" he asked.

Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy also raised the issue.

Responding, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani assured that the government would give due consideration to problems of all sections of people.

He recalled the meeting of industry representatives with Palanisamy on Monday and said the Chief Minister was trying to find a way out on this issue.

"Talks are going on," the Minister added.

Going ahead with their strike announced on June 30 on the eve of GST rollout, the exhibitors have shut their halls since Monday citing their 'inability' to pay both taxes.

Besides the local tax, a GST of 18 per cent has been fixed for tickets priced below Rs 100 and 28 per cent for those above Rs 100.

"We are against the Corporation (entertainment) Tax which is 30 per cent. This is in addition to the GST rates (of upto 28 per cent). We are not against the GST. We welcome it," Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Distributors Association President Abhirami  Ramanathan had said on Monday.

Representatives of the association and others, including South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA) and Tamil Film Producers Council, had met the Chief Minister over the tax issue.

They had also called on state Finance Minister D Jayakumar, who had assured them that the government was with them and the matter required a decision at policy level.

Tags: tamil nadu assembly, goods and services tax, cinema theatres, cinema halls shutdown
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

GST effect: List of cars that are now cheaper in India

Here are the GST rates and slabs for various car segments in India.
 

Stanford professor says humans won't have sex to procreate in the future

The embryos will be screened for potential diseases (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Forget overacting, in few films, Katrina hasn't acted at all: Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke up while shooting for Jagga Jasoos.
 

Honor 8 Pro set for launch in India this week, price leaked ahead of launch

The device was teased on the Amazon India portal stating July 6 as its launch date, without any revelation on its price tag.
 

WhatsApp to add new ‘Night Mode’ to app’s camera

Users simply need to tap on the crescent moon icon located on the top-right corner of the camera, and click the picture in the ‘Dark Mode’ filter. (Representational image)
 

Museum displays penis of man who got an erection while being hanged in public

The penis has been added to a collection of similar bizarre objects (Representational image: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Liquor ban: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of corruption, complaint filed

The complainant has asked ACB to probe the matter and question involved including Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Minor girl gangraped by classmates; act filmed

17 year old college student was gangraped by her classmates at a friend's birthday party (Representational Image)

Cong politicises, insults Army doing well at Sino-India border: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo: PTI)

Protest against Mutt iftar: Pramod Muthalik booked

Pramod Muthalik on Monday was booked for propagating hatred and enmity between two communities and warning of bloodshed if iftar is organised in any temple or mutt premises.

Bengaluru: RWAs to put up fight against bars in residential areas

Residential building owners get three times the rent if they give out their space for commercial operations. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham