Nation, Current Affairs

IAF chopper with 3 crew members on board goes missing in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 8:57 pm IST
The chopper was evacuating people, stranded at Sagalee due to landslides, triggered by rains.
Directives have been issued to the administration and the police to extend all possible help in the search and rescue operation. (Representational Image)
 Directives have been issued to the administration and the police to extend all possible help in the search and rescue operation. (Representational Image)

Itanagar: An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper, which was on a flood victim rescue mission, with three crew members on board, went missing near Sagalee in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, the defence officials said.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) lost contact soon after its take off from Sagalee at around 3.50 pm before the rescue, Defence PRO Lt Col Sambit Ghosh said.

The chopper was evacuating people, stranded at Sagalee due to landslides, triggered by rains.

Sources at the chief minister's office in Itanagar said Chief Minister Pema Khandu was monitoring the situation.

Directives have been issued to the administration and the police to extend all possible help in the search and rescue operation.

The villagers have also asked to help the administration in locating the missing chopper, the sources said.

Tags: iaf chopper missing, arunachal pradesh, advanced light helicopter
Location: India, Arunachal Pradesh

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

102-year-old Pune doctor tireleslsy serving patients shows age is just a number

He works 10 hours a day seven days a week (Photo: YouTube)
 

7-year-old Chinese kid with perfect 8 pack abs will give you fitness goals

The child has a ripped physique and was born strong (Photo: YouTube)
 

Pic: A dirty Varun Dhawan is way hotter than a clean one, here's the proof!

Varun Dhawan started his acting career with Karan Johar's high school drama 'Student of the Year' and went to feature in hit films like 'ABCD 2' and 'Badlapur'.
 

'CNN' responds to US Prez tweet, says ‘we cover news on frauds…Trump, mainly’

Though not an official response from the channel, a hilarious, satirical video released by Australian comedian Mark Humphries has the ‘personification of CNN’. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Diva Kareena pens down pregnancy tips for women; shares personal experience

Kareena Kapoor Khan, when she walked the ramp while pregnant.
 

Estranged couple Hrithik and Sussanne vacay together with kids, summer trip still on

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan bond big time for their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan in Orlando. (Pic: Instagram/iamsonalibendre))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Facebook post instigates riot in WB; 4 BSF companies deployed

As the troubled spot in West Bengal is adjacent to Bangladesh, there is a possibility that ‘outsiders’ were involved in this violence, Kailash Vijayvargiya said. (Photo: Facebook)

Governor humiliated me, says Mamata on Bengal communal clashes reports

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of threatening and insulting her over a phone conversation on reports of violence due to communal clashes at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas

Israel keen on sharing advanced healthcare tech with India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

Liquor ban: Nothing wrong with denotifying highways inside cities, says SC

The SC said that the purpose of the ban was to ensure that people do not drink and drive on highways. (Representational Image)

Kiren Rijiju escapes miraculously as chopper lands after facing bad weather

The experienced pilots of the chopper, belonging to the Border Security Force, managed to manoeuvre for around 10 minutes and landed at a small field in Itanagar. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham