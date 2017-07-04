Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Minor girl gangraped by classmates; act filmed

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 10:47 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 1:44 pm IST
The accused gangraped at a birthday party on Sunday said she was threatened not to disclose the incident to anyone.
17 year old college student was gangraped by her classmates at a friend's birthday party (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: A 17-year-old student was allegedly raped by her four classmates in a house in Khammam city where she had gone to attend a friend's birthday party, police said.

The accused also videographed the incident that took place on Sunday.

The girl, a student of a private college, on Monday lodged a complaint at Khammam III Town police station accusing her four classmates, all major, of raping her at the birthday bash, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the girl stated in her complaint that the entire incident was filmed and she was threatened not to disclose the matter to anyone.

A case of gang-rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was registered.

Tags: minor gangraped, videographed, ipc, posco, birthday party
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




