Nation, Current Affairs

Give time to people with valid reason to swap old notes: SC to Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 4, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
SC has also given two week window to consider giving an option to people with legitimate reasons to deposit old notes.
Supreme Court asks Centre to give time to genuine people to deposit old currency notes (Representational Image)
 Supreme Court asks Centre to give time to genuine people to deposit old currency notes (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Tuesday said that people with genuine reasons for not depositing old notes should be given the right to exchange the same.

The apex court has also given a two-week window to the Centre, RBI to consider giving an option to people with legitimate reasons, such as imprisonment, to deposit their old notes.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Sudha Mishra and others seeking a direction from it in connection with the deposit of old currency notes of Rs 500 and 1,000.

The Chief Justice of India, JS Khehar, said during the hearing, "If these genuine people are not given a chance, then it is a serious issue."

The Centre said that it would file an affidavit in the case. Next hearing has been scheduled on July 18.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on November 8 that Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes would not be valid, pulling out 86 per cent of currency out of circulation. The controversial decision led to a major cash crunch across the country, also causing many deaths due to the long queues at banks. 

A deadline of December 30 was given for citizens to deposit old notes at post offices and banks. People could also deposit their old currency with the RBI until the end of March. 

The RBI had earlier said that it cannot accept notes from individuals due to Centre’s restriction.

Tags: supreme court, note ban, centre, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cancelled registration of 100,000 firms post demonetisation: Modi

Government will also take action against more than 37,000 identified "shell companies" engaged in illegal transactions.
03 Jul 2017 9:28 AM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Demonetisation led to digitisation of economy: Jaitley

Asked about demonetisation, Jaitley said there is a “great and a substantial movement” towards digitisation of the economy.
10 Jun 2017 10:38 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman returns cameo favour; to shoot for a song in SRK-Aanand L Rai film

It would be interesting to see these stalwarts- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan perform together in a song.
 

Apple tests face scanning tech to unlock next iPhone: report

Apple is working on an improved security system for its future iPhones, accroding to the report.
 

Want to see where Modi sold tea in Gujarat? Soon you can

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 

Samsung to manufacture solid-state batteries in the next 2 years: report

The company will be able to manufacture such batteries within the next two years, reported Korean Herald.
 

Varun and Anushka announce first film together in the most creative way

Both Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have had a good track record at the box office.
 

Revealed! Katrina Kaif has a gorgeous 'princess-look’ in Thugs of Hindostan

'Thugs of Hindostan' will be Katrina Kaif's second outing with Aamir Khan after 'Dhoom 3'. She started her career with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Boom'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Minor girl gangraped at birthday party by classmates

17 year old college student was gangraped by her classmates at a friend's birthday party (Representational Image)

Protest against Mutt iftar: Pramod Muthalik booked

Pramod Muthalik on Monday was booked for propagating hatred and enmity between two communities and warning of bloodshed if iftar is organised in any temple or mutt premises.

Bengaluru: RWAs to put up fight against bars in residential areas

Residential building owners get three times the rent if they give out their space for commercial operations. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Outside ban areas, pubs do roaring business

Not only pubs, but cab aggregators too are facing the heat of the ban.(Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Angala – Getting children to play traditional games

Over 100 students from government and private schools participated and competed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham