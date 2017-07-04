Nation, Current Affairs

Centre may send home secretary to Jammu and Kashmir as Governor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 4, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Mr Mehrishi has been closely involved in managing the Kashmir crisis since violence erupted in July last year.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra (Photo: PTI)
 Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Speculation is rife that Jammu and Kashmir governor N.N. Vohra may be replaced in the next few days. Though senior officials, both at the Centre and state, remain tight-lipped, sources said there is a growing view that a new governor, who is more familiar with the prevailing security scenario in the Valley, should be sent to the state. Home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, who completes his two-year tenure next month, is being considered as a possible replacement to Mr Vohra, sources said.

Mr Mehrishi has been closely involved in managing the Kashmir crisis since violence erupted in July last year, after the killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. 

Apart from his experience of liaisoning with security and intelligence agencies in the Valley in his capacity as the home secretary, Mr Mehrishi is known for his hands-on approach. 

Tags: governor n.n. vohra, rajiv mehrishi, jammu and kashmir governor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Governor with new ideas required

Home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi was in Srinagar last week to monitor the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra.
04 Jul 2017 12:53 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revealed! Katrina Kaif has a gorgeous 'princess-look’ in Thugs of Hindostan

'Thugs of Hindostan' will be Katrina Kaif's second outing with Aamir Khan after 'Dhoom 3'. She started her career with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Boom'.
 

WATCH: Air India AC fails, 168 passengers fan themselves

Air India passengers complained that flight AI-880 took off with a malfunctioning air-conditioner.
 

Woman weighing 241 kg piling on more weight to set record for biggest hips

A nutritionist said if she doesn't it healthy she may face early death (Photo: YouTube)
 

Post Anil Kumble exit, Phil Simmons applies to coach Virat Kohli-led India

Phil Simmons, former coach of his home country West Indies has applied for the post of India’s coach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video shows Trump hitting ‘CNN’ opponent, Twitter says doesn't violate its rules

Trump's tweet has become viral across the internet. In six hours it received 185,000 retweets, about 300,000 likes and nearly 100,000 comments. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri applies for head coach role of Virat Kohli’s Team India

Ravi Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job to coach Team India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa’s Kodanadu estate accountant kills self; fourth in series

J Jayalalithaa passed away in December 2016 from ill-health after being the hospital for 75 days. Barely a month later, close aide O Panneerselvam, who took over as chief minister, claimed her death was a result of foul play. (Photo: AP)

Kerala: RSS workers hack CPI(M) activist in full public view

The assailants attacked the 41-year old CPI(M) activist and fled the scene even as the passersby looked in shock. (Representational Image)

22 states abolish check posts within 3 days of GST rollout

One of the key objectives of the GST, which came into effect from July 1, was to make India a single market where goods and services can flow seamlessly. (Representational Image)

Bombay HC gives 2 weeks to justify Sanjay Dutt's early release

Sanjay Dutt was let out in February 2016, eight months early, on account of his good conduct while in Yerwada prison.

Assam: Gau rakshaks attack drivers transporting cattle with legal documents

The attackers beat the driver and in spite of them showing valid documents allowing them to ferry the animals, the gau rakshaks kept on thrashing the former. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham