Centre may send home secretary to Jammu and Kashmir as Governor

New Delhi: Speculation is rife that Jammu and Kashmir governor N.N. Vohra may be replaced in the next few days. Though senior officials, both at the Centre and state, remain tight-lipped, sources said there is a growing view that a new governor, who is more familiar with the prevailing security scenario in the Valley, should be sent to the state. Home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, who completes his two-year tenure next month, is being considered as a possible replacement to Mr Vohra, sources said.

Mr Mehrishi has been closely involved in managing the Kashmir crisis since violence erupted in July last year, after the killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

Apart from his experience of liaisoning with security and intelligence agencies in the Valley in his capacity as the home secretary, Mr Mehrishi is known for his hands-on approach.