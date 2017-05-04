Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Muslim woman gives triple talaq to abusive husband, files FIR

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published May 4, 2017, 1:19 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 1:27 pm IST
Amreen Bano, 24, has accused her husband of constant physical violence and said she was beaten and tortured.
The UP police has reportedly assured Amreen that they would take action under the law. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The UP police has reportedly assured Amreen that they would take action under the law. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Meerut: With a present debate raging on triple talaq, a woman in Uttar Pradesh has turned the tables when she declared the three words to her abusive husband.

Amreen Bano, 24, has also accused her husband of constant physical violence and said she was beaten and tortured, following which she suffered a miscarriage.

Amreen, along with her 22-year-old sister Farheen, were married to two brothers from a neighbouring village in 2012. Both sisters allege they were beaten and abused by their respective husbands, Sabir and Shakir.

In September last year, Amreen's younger sister was given a 'triple talaq' divorce by her husband, apparently over a minor fight, following which both sisters moved to their parents' home.

Yesterday, the sisters met with a senior police officer alleging that no action had been taken by the local police even after their complaint.

"My husband does not say anything. He does not give money to me, my kids or my nephew, nieces. I want to take him to jail. I want to give talaq to my husband. Like in the Muslim community a man gives Talaq (divorce) by saying talaq, talaq, talaq they get rid of women. Similarly, I want to give him talaq in front of the Muslim community," Amreen said after she met the officer.

Both sisters were allegedly thrown out of their homes in 2015 but were taken back later. They allege the police failed to act on FIRs they had filed against their husbands.

The UP police has reportedly assured Amreen that they would take action under the law.

Tags: muslim women, triple talaq, uttar pradesh, physical violence
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

