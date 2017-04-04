Nation, Current Affairs

Waive off loans for all farmers, Madras HC directs TN government

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 4, 2017, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 12:54 pm IST
Farmers from Tamil Nadu have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for several days demanding loan waiver.
Tamil farmers shout slogans during their protest demanding loan waiver and compensation for crop failure at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil farmers shout slogans during their protest demanding loan waiver and compensation for crop failure at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to waive off loans for all farmers.

According to reports, the Madras HC, taking cognisance of farmers from the state protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the last 20 days, told the E Palanisamy government to waive off farmer loans in cooperative banks.

Earlier, the state government had only cancelled loans for farmers owning up to 5 acres of land.

A division bench of the Madras HC, without striking down the June 28, 2016 government order, directed the government to expand its scope to cover all farmers irrespective of the land owned by them, said reports.

The decision was taken by the HC following a petition filed by the farmers’ association.

The court also restrained officials from initiating penal proceedings against farmers who had defaulted on repayment of crop loans.

The bench also mentioned various critical issues like drought, crop failure, interlinking of rivers and non-release of Cauvery water for irrigation in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Tags: madras hc, tamil nadu goverment, tn farmers, jantar mantar, farmer loans
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Tamil farmers shout slogans during their protest demanding loan waiver and compensation for crop failure at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

For drought relief, TN farmers protest at Jantar Mantar with mouths taped

The farmers continue their silent protest for the 17th day to draw the Centre's attention towards the apathy towards their cause.
30 Mar 2017 6:27 PM
Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: File)

No assurance from Centre on farm loan waiver for TN farmers

Nirmala Sitharaman did not respond to the demand but however said that crop insurance coverage will be increased for the farmers.
29 Mar 2017 1:05 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar sings ‘cricket wali beat pe’ with Sonu Nigam

Sachin Tendulkar has also named nearly all of his teammates in the song and thanked all the players. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

WhatsApp’s latest update is going to make your life easier

(Representational image)
 

Future of dating: Wearable that tells you if someone is checking you out

(Image: Ripple)
 

VHP demands removal of scene showing 'pregnant' Akshara's marriage in film

Akshara Haasan, Vivaan Shah and Gurmeet Choudhary in the poster of 'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana.'
 

Here’s how you can win the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 at 1 rupee

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
 

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan ready for IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Afghanistan cricketers Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan will make their IPL debut as they gear up to play for defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 10. (Photo: PTI / ICC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'No fake controversy around Dalai Lama’s Arunachal visit': India warns China

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama delivers a lecture on

18 TN fishermen released by Srilankan Navy

Representational Image (Photo: File)

Shocked, saddened by attack on St. Petersburg metro: Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)

UP: Man arrested for 'communal' Facebook post

Representational image (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Majority of ATMs run out of cash

We have had enough of this demonetisation. I don’t know how to pay my house owner, who accepts only cash and has to be paid within fifth of every month , Meenakshi, a techie at a software firm in Koramangala
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham