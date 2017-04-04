Waive off loans for all farmers, Madras HC directs TN government

Tamil farmers shout slogans during their protest demanding loan waiver and compensation for crop failure at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to waive off loans for all farmers.

According to reports, the Madras HC, taking cognisance of farmers from the state protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the last 20 days, told the E Palanisamy government to waive off farmer loans in cooperative banks.

Earlier, the state government had only cancelled loans for farmers owning up to 5 acres of land.

A division bench of the Madras HC, without striking down the June 28, 2016 government order, directed the government to expand its scope to cover all farmers irrespective of the land owned by them, said reports.

The decision was taken by the HC following a petition filed by the farmers’ association.

The court also restrained officials from initiating penal proceedings against farmers who had defaulted on repayment of crop loans.

The bench also mentioned various critical issues like drought, crop failure, interlinking of rivers and non-release of Cauvery water for irrigation in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu.