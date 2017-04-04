Nation, Current Affairs

IIT-Madras retains top position in national rankings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A RAGU RAMAN
Published Apr 4, 2017, 1:29 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Anna University in Chennai has come out with flying colours, breaking into the top 10 in two categories.
Several colleges and universities from Tamil Nadu are in the top 100 rankings this year.
Chennai: The IIT Madras retained its top position as number one engineering institution in the country in the India Rankings 2017 released on Monday. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru maintained its position as top-ranked university and is also rated as the no. 1 institute in the overall category this year. Several colleges and universities from Tamil Nadu are in the top 100 rankings this year. Significantly, 37 individual colleges from Tamil Nadu feature in the top 100.

Anna University in Chennai has come out with flying colours, breaking into the top 10 in two categories - ranked 6th best university and 8th best engineering institution in the country.  In a first ranking for colleges, Loyola College in Chennai figures as no. 2 college in the country. Miranda House and Shri Ram College of Commerce, both from Delhi, are ranked as no. 1 and 3 respectively. IIM in Ahmedabad was ranked as the top management institute and Jamia Hamdard College in New Delhi ranked as the premier pharmacy college in the country.

Among private universities, Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham in Coimbatore got 9th rank and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) got 14th rank. In the engineering category, VIT was the best institute in the country with 13th rank.  

Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Human Resource Development, released the second edition of the national rankings for higher education institutions in the country

The institutions are ranked based on five parameters – Teaching learning and resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception. This year, around 3,300 institutions submitted their details for the national rankings.

Seven IITs including IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Delhi featured in the top 10 of the engineering category.

Related Stories

Loyola college

37 colleges across Tamil Nadu on top 100 list in country

Loyola College got 100 out of 100 in Research and Professional Practice criterion, which was one of the parameters by which the rankings were decided.
04 Apr 2017 1:42 AM
IIT-Madras

Our rankings will help improve perception about IIT-Madras: Director

IIT Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthi expressed hope that the perception of the institution will change in an exclusive interview with DC.
04 Apr 2017 1:48 AM
Both Anna University and the University of Madras have significantly done better without Vice-Chancellors in the past one year.

Tamil Nadu varsities dominate NIRF ranking

Research environment helps AU bag top slot.
04 Apr 2017 1:38 AM

