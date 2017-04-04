Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Man sends triple talaq message to wife through postcard, arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 4, 2017, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 4:01 pm IST
According to reports, the man has accused his wife of ‘ridiculing him’, while the police has charged him with ‘harassing’ his wife.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Haneef, was arrested on Friday after he sent a postcard with ‘triple talaq’ to divorce his wife.

According to reports, the man has accused his wife of ‘ridiculing him’, while the police has charged him with ‘harassing’ his wife.

This is the first arrest related to the triple talaq practice, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court by Muslim women. Triple talaq allows Muslim men to get an instant divorce by saying the word ‘talaq’ thrice.

The arrest came a day after his wife lodged a complaint against him. Haneef married the 26-year-old woman on March 9. The couple reportedly fought after which the man drank mosquito repellent and had to be taken to hospital, following which he sent the ‘triple talaq postcard’.

Las week, the Supreme Court had said that Islamic practices of triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy are issues that are "very important" and involve "sentiments", and had decided a Constitution Bench would hear petitions challenging these from May 11.

Influential Muslim organisations like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) have opposed court's adjudication of these matters, maintaining these practices stemmed from the Holy Quran and were not justiciable.

Several Muslim women have challenged the practice of triple talaq in which the husband, quite often, pronounces talaq thrice in one go, sometimes even by phone or text message.

Nikah Halala is a practice intended to curb incidence of divorce under which a man cannot remarry his former wife without her having to go through the process of marrying someone else, consummating it, getting divorced, observing the separation period called 'Iddat' and then coming back to him again.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud observed that "sentiments" were involved in the matter pending before it and a five-judge constitution bench would adjudicate the issue, which required a detailed hearing.

The apex court had earlier said it would decide issues pertaining to the legal aspects of the practices of triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy among Muslims but would not deal with the question whether divorce under Muslim law needs to be supervised by courts as it falls under the legislative domain.

The Centre had on October 7 last year opposed in the Supreme Court the practice of triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy among Muslims and favoured a relook on grounds like gender equality and secularism.

On March 27, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had told the apex court that pleas challenging such practices among Muslims were not maintainable as the issues fell outside the realm of judiciary.

The Board had also said that the validity of Mohammedan Law, founded essentially on the Holy Quran and sources based on it, cannot be tested on the particular provisions of the Constitution.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, in its affidavit, had referred to constitutional principles like gender equality, secularism, international covenants, religious practices and marital law prevalent in various Islamic countries to drive home the point that the practice of triple talaq and polygamy needed to be adjudicated

Tags: triple talaq, supreme court, divorce, muslim woman
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

The girl said that she has been cheated by one Md. Abdul Aqeel, who had promised to keep her happy after marriage and take her to the USA.

Hyderabad: NRI puts triple talaq as his WhatsApp DP; wife’s family cries foul

We have arrested the boy’s parents and booked them under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 (outraging the modesty), says police.
04 Mar 2017 1:59 AM
The apex court had taken suo motu cognizance of the question whether Muslim women faced gender discrimination in the event of divorce or due to other marriages of their husband. (Photo: Representational Image)

SC says triple talaq, polygamy major issues, to hear them from May 11

AIMPLB had said that SC should exercise 'restraint' as Islamic law cannot be tested on Constitutional provisions.
30 Mar 2017 7:46 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana came out in style for the trailer launch of their film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer launch: Ayushmann, Parineeti are ecstatic
While Salman Khan and his family were snapped returning to Mumbai after their recent vacation in Maldives, several other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and family return from Maldives vacation, other stars also get snapped
Karan Johar, who recently welcomed his twin babies home, hosted a bash for his B-Town friends late Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After welcoming twins home, Karan Johar hosts bash for B-Town friends
The Bhatts, Mahesh and Mukesh, held a screening of their upcoming production 'Begum Jaan' on Sunday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bhatts host screening of Begum Jaan, Shraddha, Aditya, others watch film
Parents and friends of late TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee came together to pay tribute to her and also launch her last short film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parents, friends remember Pratyusha Banerjee on first death anniversary
After controversially quitting the 'Kapil Sharma Show' after his spat with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover brought his popular characters from the show on the grand finale of 'Indian Idol' that was shot on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After quitting Kapil's show, Sunil brings popular characters to Indian Idol
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: 10th edition of cricket festival to kick off without some big stars

The 10th edition of IPL kicks off on Wednesday in Hyderabad. (Photo: IPL)
 

This $10,000 ‘talking’ sex doll has 18 personalities

Representational image (Image: RealDolls)
 

Here's how many orgasms a woman can get in a row

Many cited multiple orgasms to be the reason for being in relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Woman stopping fan blades with her tongue shocks the internet

She also holds a record for releasing mouse traps (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's the latest update on R Ashwin, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul injuries

KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, who have also been ruled out of IPL 2017, will be accompanied by Team India physio Patrick Farhat to London for their treatment. (Photo: AP)
 

Engineer gives up on search for partner, builds himself a ‘wifebot’

31-year-old AI expert Zheng Jiajia built and married a bot, that he named ‘Yingying.’ (Image: South China Morning Post)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi govt 'neglecting' TN, farmers' interests: Stalin

Earlier, opposition leader and DMK working president MK Stalin met Tamil Nadu farmers protesting in Delhi. (Photo: DC)

No CM ever burdened exchequer for his defence: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo: File)

Delhi govt's move to clear legal bills 'loot of people's money': BJP

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire, hits civilian areas in Rajouri district

The Pakistani army had also initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic and mortar shells from 0930 hours yesterday on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Digwar area in Poonch sector. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kerala to seek time to implement SC order on liquor outlets

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham