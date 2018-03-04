search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of UP bypolls, Mayawati’s BSP to support Samajwadi Party to counter BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 4, 2018, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 3:07 pm IST
The alliance for the bypolls is expected to pave way for the two parties to come together ahead of the 2019 general election.
A formal announcement about the alliance for Uttar Pradesh bypolls is yet to be made. (Photo: File)
 A formal announcement about the alliance for Uttar Pradesh bypolls is yet to be made. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) - two arch rivals in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday formed an alliance to challenge the ruling BJP and its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his home turf Gorakhpur.

A tweet by SP spokesperson Pankhuri Pathak informed that the BSP will support Akhilesh's party for the UP bypolls.

 

"BSP to Support @samajwadiparty in the LS By-Polls in Phulpur & Gorakhpur . Much awaited decision by Mayawati Ji . Looking forward to contesting together & creating a larger Bahujan secular alliance," the tweet read.

BSP Gorakhpur in-charge Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar on Sunday declared support to SP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad in the upcoming Gorakhpur bypoll.

Ashok Gautam, BSP Zonal Coordinator, Allahabad said, “Our workers want to eliminate BJP and that is why the members of BSP have decided to extend support and vote for SP candidate Nagendra Singh Patel in Phulpur bypoll.”

The alliance for the bypolls is expected to pave way for the two parties to come together ahead of the 2019 general election.

Bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies were necessitated after Yogi Adityanath and his deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

The polls will be held on March 11. The ruling BJP, which won over 300 seats in the 403-member UP assembly last year, expects a walkover.

According to NDTV, Sunil Singh Yadav of Samajwadi party on reports of support from BSP said, "All I know is BSP does not contest by-elections. At both places where by-elections are being held, SP will give a strong fight to defeat the BJP."

For the BJP, Gorakhpur is significant as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who has represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Yogi Adityanath, the seat was thrice represented in Parliament by his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath.

Phulpur was once the bastion of the Congress and represented by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It had, for the first time, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, when Maurya won the seat.

The by-elections are expected to witness a triangular contest among the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress.

The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel respectively. Sureetha Kareem is the Congress candidate from Gorakhpur. The party has fielded Manish Mishra from Phulpur.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: gorakhpur bypolls, phulpur bypolls, uttar pradesh bypolls, akhilesh yadav, mayawati, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LSD and magic mushrooms can alter personality making people try new experiences

Many have even reported therapeutic advantage of the drugs (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Apple to launch cheaper variant MacBook Air later this year

Apple MacBook Air is currently priced at $999 (approximately Rs 65,000).
 

Watch: Rajinikanth, Akshay’s 2.0 teaser leaked, and there’s something grand in store

Screengrabs from the leaked teaser of '2.0.'
 

Xiaomi could launch this 40-inch TV in India on March 7 for Rs 17,000

Ahead of that launch, a listing on the Mi.com/in website has revealed that the company might unveil a 43-inch Mi TV 4C in the country.
 

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S new teaser video reveals more

The new phablet will join the company of the Sony Xperia XZ2 phones, the US versions of the Galaxy S9 and the Asus Zenfone 5Z flagship.
 

2018 Nidahas Trophy: New-look India target T20 success in Sri Lanka tri-series

Rohit Sharma-led India enter the tournament against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as favourites, but must cope without big-hitters Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manik Sarkar quits as CM after BJP drubs CPI(M) in Tripura polls

Sarkar will continue as the chief minister until the new government is sworn in. (Photo: PTI/File)

Police personnel posted at Jayalalithaa's memorial shoots self dead

The police personnel identified as Arul Raj, shot himself dead while he was on his guarding duty at the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial. (Photo: ANI)

Lotus will now bloom in K’taka, Kerala: Yogi Adityanath after BJP’s northeast win

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said northeastern states will get chance to enjoy fruits of development. (Photo: File)

BJP, ex-CM Rio, allies meet Guv to stake claim to form govt in Nagaland

Neiphiu Rio met BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav in Dimapur, Nagaland. He was elected unopposed in the Nagaland Assembly election after his rival from the Naga People's Front withdrew his nomination. (Photo: ANI)

CPI(M)-Cong to tie up? Call for 'adjustment' grows louder after Tripura loss

According to CPI(M) sources, the Tripura results have given Yechury and the Bengal lobby a much-needed political ammo to push for bringing all secular democratic forces together, including the Congress, to take on the BJP. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham