Nation, Current Affairs

Rethink? India accepts Pak invite to attend meet on Indus Water Treaty

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 4, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 2:43 am IST
New Delhi seems to be downplaying the acceptance of the invitation.
Senior government sources said that regular meetings of the Commission deal with technical matters concerned with implementation of the Treaty and “do not amount to talks between the two governments”.
 Senior government sources said that regular meetings of the Commission deal with technical matters concerned with implementation of the Treaty and “do not amount to talks between the two governments”.

New Delhi: In a major development highlighting some improvement in ties this year and triggering speculation of a re-think of sorts by New Delhi, India has accepted Pakistan’s invitation to attend a meeting on the 1960 Indus Water Treaty between the two countries that will take place in Lahore later this month but senior government sources said the move does “not amount to talks between the two governments” and that there is “no shift” in the Indian government’s position.

New Delhi seems to be downplaying the acceptance of the invitation. Senior government sources said that regular meetings of the Indus Commissioners are only to discuss technical matters and not political issues. But it may be recalled that in the wake of the Uri terror attack last year, Prime Minister Narendra  Modi had declared at an internal meeting to review the treaty last September that “blood and water cannot flow together”.

After the meeting back then, the government had reportedly decided to suspend further talks and increase the utilisation of rivers flowing through Jammu and Kashmir to fully exercise India’s rights under the pact.

Senior government sources said that regular meetings of the Commission deal with technical matters concerned with implementation of the Treaty and “do not amount to talks between the two governments”.

Tags: indus water treaty
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers
On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni’s Jharkhand stare elimination after loss to Hyderabad

Jharkhand lost to Hyderabad by 21 runs, leaving them on the brink of elimination from the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers. (Photo: AP)
 

PSL final in 'curfew like situation' will dampen Pakistan's image: Imran Khan

'If something inimical happened on the final day then it will prove to be the end of international cricket in Pakistan'. (Photo: AP)
 

Sanjay Dutt's bodyguards assault journalists on Bhoomi sets, actor apologises

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'.
 

Watch: David Warner takes his daughter for walk, gets mobbed by fans in Bengaluru

While David Warner was busy obliging his fans, his daughter Ivy was left to wander. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Kerala High Court sends notice to BCCI on lifting Sreesanth’s lifetime ban

In his petition, Sreesanth had argued that the BCCI panel which inquired the matter (IPL-6 spot fixing case) had made its reports against him based on the information provided by the Delhi Police. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Student in Tamil Nadu swims 5 kms with hands and legs tied

Sabarinathan's attempt has been videographed from start to finish and has been sent to the Guinness committee (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

University of Hyderabad, officials masterplan for animals

The UoH campus is very huge and there are a lot of people trying to trespass into the university. (Representational image)

Call for Telangana to put safety net on its wildlife

70 poachers caught red handed inside UoH in 2016. (Representational image)

SC seeks reply of govt, EC on PIL seeking to debar convicts from fighting polls

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

Indo-Nepal border sealed a day before sixth phase of UP Polls

Indo-Nepal border. (Photo: PTI/File)

Army 'Sahayak' row: Jawan found dead, Kerala family cries for justice

Fini Roy, wife of soldier Roy Mathew (File/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham