Rape case: Airports on alert for UP minister Gayatri Prajapati

New Delhi: Airports across the country have been alerted about the possibility of UP minister Gayatri Prajapati, accused of rape, trying to flee the country. A Letter of Cancellation will soon be opened against him and all airports have been alerted to prevent the 49-year-old Prajapati from fleeing the country, official sources said.

A letter of cancellation is a technical term used for alerting immigration authorities about any possible move by a suspect to leave the country.

Whenever passport of the suspect comes for immigration clearance at any exit point of the country, the automated system warns the official to not let the person leave.