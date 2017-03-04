Nation, Current Affairs

Non bailable warrant against rape accused SP leader Gayatri Prajapati

ANI
Published Mar 4, 2017, 7:48 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 7:51 pm IST
With reports emerging that he may try to flee the country fearing arrest, his passport was also revoked for 4 weeks.
Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister of Uttar Pradesh Gayatri Prajapati (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: With reports emerging that rape accused Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Gayatri Prajapati may try to flee the country fearing arrest, a non bailable warrant has been issued against him and his passport has been revoked for four weeks.

This development comes after all airports across Uttar Pradesh have been alerted along with all major exit points to thwart his escape bids.

After the state police was unable to find him in the extensive search launched earlier, the local intelligence unit approached the Central intelligence body and warned them that the minister might make attempts to flee the country, sources said.

Immediately all the airports in the state and exit points were put on alert and were informed about notifying Prajapati's presence to the authorities.

Meanwhile, the massive manhunt continues to nab the absconding politician, but to no avail.

Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah slammed the Akhilesh-led government in the state for not doing enough to arrest Prajapati.

"Akhilesh government should arrest Prajapati before March 11. If this doesn't happen, once the BJP government is formed we will find him by from just about anywhere," Shah told the media in a press briefing.

Prajapati earlier on February 20 moved the Supreme Court against its order of registering an FIR against him in connection with a gang rape and sexual harassment case.

Prajapati filed a plea in the apex court seeking protection from arrest and recall of the top court's earlier order.

The apex court had earlier directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to file a status report in the case within a period of eight weeks.

A 35-year-old woman had accused Prajapati of raping her when she met him three years ago.

He is also accused of taking obscene photos of the victim and threatening her to make the photos public and raping her for the past two years.

However, Prajapati claimed that it is a conspiracy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against him in order to distract people's attention from the assembly polls.

"It is a conspiracy against me. I don't even know who the lady is. Since the government has ordered such probe, I would accept it gladly," Prajapati told ANI.

The woman, who hails from Chitrakoot alleged that she was raped by Prajapati and others for two years on the pretext of getting a position within the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier, the woman had moved the apex court after the police in Uttar Pradesh did not register the FIR, following which the police were ordered to file a status report in the matter within eight weeks.

