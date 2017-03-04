 LIVE !  :  Nathan Lyon scalped eight wickets for 50 runs as Australia dismissed India for 189. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India bundled out for 189
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala: Fresh post-mortem on body of jawan after family raises doubts

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 2:34 pm IST
Mathew was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in an abandoned barrack in Deolali cantonment in Maharashtra's Nashik on Thursday.
Roy Mathew, the jawan from Kerala who was found dead after a sting video on the abuse of buddy system in the army. (File photo)
 Roy Mathew, the jawan from Kerala who was found dead after a sting video on the abuse of buddy system in the army. (File photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: A fresh autopsy was on Saturday ordered on the body of a jawan from Kerala, found dead after a sting video on the "abuse" of buddy system in the army, after his family insisted on it, raising doubts over this demise.

The fresh post-mortem of Roy Mathew, 33, a native of Karuvelil in Ezhukon in Kollam district, was underway at the Government Medical College Hospital Thiruvananthapuram, hours after the body was brought to the city this morning by a flight, a senior police official said.

Mathew was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in an abandoned barrack in Deolali cantonment in Maharashtra's Nashik on Thursday.

Alleging that there were marks of beating on his feet and blood had clotted in some parts, his relatives, including wife Finy, refused to accept the body until a fresh post-mortem was conducted in Kerala.

Finy has filed a complaint with Kollam District Collector and the police raising suspicions over her husband's death, SP (Kollam Rural) S Surendran, told PTI.

After receiving her complaint, the postmortem was ordered and it is going on, he said, adding that the Revenue Divisional Officer was also present.

A sobbing Finy, who was at the airport, said, "I need to get justice. I want to know how it happened. I want to see him."

The relatives have also alleged that disrespect was shown to the body when it was brought here. It was left unattended in a trolley for nearly half-an hour after it landed at the airport, they charged.

Mathew had gone missing on February 25 after he purportedly figured in an expose by a news portal on the "abuse" in the orderly system in the army.

Army has said it had not questioned Mathew after the video surfaced, which showed soldiers, working as sahayaks, walking dogs of senior army officials or taking their children to school.

Mathew had joined the army 13 years ago and was working as artillery gunner with the Rocket Regiment 214 in Nasik camp since the last one year.

He had contacted his wife on February 25 after which he went missing.

Tags: post mortem, roy mathew, autopsy
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Entertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been trying their absolute bests to ensure that they end up pulling off another blockbuster. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania all guns blazing!
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at day two of the Khidkiyaan theatre festival in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Khidkiyaan: Radhika, Richa, Rajkummar, others dicusss theatre and more
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara and Karisma Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend grabbed spotlight as they were seen exiting a bash thrown by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sara, Karisma's rumoured boyfriend grab attention at Saif-Kareena's bash
Estranged couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan were seen together along with the latter's family for a bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz Khan joins Malaika Arora Khan and her family for a bash
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday and looked their fashionable best. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Varun, Alia, Sonakshi, Kangana, others impress the fashion police
Bollywoood stars were snapped on day one of the Khidkiyaan theatre fesitval held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Yami, Nawazuddin, others attend day one of Khidkiyaan festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kuttram 23 movie review: A welcomed relief from the recent drab of Kollywood

Still from the film.
 

Watch: Ruled out of PSL final, Shahid Afridi posts emotional message

Shahid Afridi, who injured his finger in the qualifying final, has been ruled out of action for 10 days. (Photo: PSL)
 

Watch: Neetu Singh doing TRX workout will make you hit the gym!

Well, seems like Neetu is not afraid to test her limits and go all out.
 

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus available on discounted price at Flipkart

Apple iPhone 7
 

Forget DTH, watch free TV, movies from your smartphone, anywhere

No need to get stuck with your idiot box at home. You can stream your favourite shows and movies on your smartphone, wherever you are.
 

Google’s AI is now detecting cancer with Deep Learning

Google is off to a very promising start, and Google hopes by sharing their work, they will be able to accelerate progress in this space.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian ends, terrorists escape

Soldiers patrol in Kashmir. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan skips SAARC animal disease meet after India no-show

India and Pakistan flag

EC orders FIR against Manipur BJP office bearers over ads in newspaper

Officials leave for election duty on the eve of voting for the Assembly polls at Porompat, Imphal East. (Photo: PTI)

Assembly polls: 37% voter turnout in UP, 69% in Manipur till 1 PM

Polling officers collect election material before departing for their respective polling station from a distribution centre for 6th phase of UP Assembly elections in Gorakpur. (Photo: PTI)

Mysuru's Kukkarahalli lake: Over to lake development authority

Executive engineer in charge of the project, Kishore Chandra, said the university, which was the lake's custodian, planned to develop it at a cost of Rs 1.58 crores.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham