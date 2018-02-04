search on deccanchronicle.com
Send Muslims opposing Ram temple to Pak: Waseem Rizvi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Feb 4, 2018, 2:06 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 2:06 am IST
Shia clerics in Ayodhya and Faizabad have accused him of trying to vitiate the atmosphere and have sought his arrest.
Ram temple (Photo: PTI/File)
Lucknow: The chairman of the Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi has created another controversy by saying that “Muslims who are opposed to the Ram temple in Ayodhya should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh or join the ISIS”.

Maulana Iftekhar Hussain Inquilabi, president, Shia Ulema Council, said, “Rizvi himself is a land grabber and has been involved in cases of illegal selling of Waqf properties. To save himself, he is now indulging in this drama.”

The cleric alleged that the Shia Waqf Board chief was patronised during previous SP regime by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and the then minister Mohd Azam Khan but he has now switched his loyalties to the BJP to save himself 

“Those who are opposing the Ram Janambhoomi temple should go and live in Pakistan and Bangladesh,” Rizvi said.

Tags: shia waqf board, ayodhya, ram temple
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




