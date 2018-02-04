Hyderabad High Court CJ takes up child marriage victims’ letter suo motu

The Hyderabad High Court Chief Justice, moved by the letter about te plight of girls who were victims of child marriage, took up their case suo motu. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court Chief Justice, moved by the letter about te plight of girls who were victims of child marriage, took up their case suo motu.

As many as 11 victims of child marriage wrote to the Chief Justice stating that the rights of girl children as human beings had been taken away and most of them were suffering health problems due to child marriage.

They brought to the notice of the CJ that some children died during pregnancy and delivery and their babies were weak and had several ailments.

The victims said only 18 per cent the 15-19 years age group had benefits under different social protection schemes in the country and most of them were not covered under any scheme or project.

The victims said that due to non-availability of shelter homes, they were forced to go back to their families where they were subjected to drudgery, violence and abuse.

They said their family members supported their education as there were no reservations or provisions to back them. The victims submitted that they could not fight their cases in court as they there was no legal aid or counselling and if cases were filed they had to make several rounds to the courts spending money and time.

They requested the CJ to take their letter as suo motu petition and direct the authorities to provide 5 per cent reservations seats in all educational institutions, special skill development programmes, extra food distribution to their children, special health care provision to them and their children, besides providing 3 per cent reservations in jobs.