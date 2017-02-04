Hyderabad HC reserves its order in Hyderabad Cricket Association case

Nation, Current Affairs

HCA to implement the recommendation of Justice Lodha Committee and also to appoint an administrator to take care of affairs of the HCA.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Friday reserved its decision to Monday on granting an interim order for appointing an administrator for conducting cricket matches between Bangladesh and India scheduled from February 9, in view of ongoing row between two groups to run the affairs of Hyderabad Cricket Association. A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shameem Akhter was hearing a PIL by M. Govinda Reddy an advocate of the city seeking to direct the HCA to implement the recommendation of Justice Lodha Committee and also to appoint an administrator to take care of affairs of the HCA in view of cricket matches scheduled from February 9.

The bench heard counsels of both the petitioners and respondents only with regard to granting an interim order for appointment of administrator. Senior counsel appearing for the HCA brought to the notice of the court that a senior manager rank official from the BCCI has already reached Hyderabad as observer for the matches. Counsel for Govinda Reddy submitted that as per Lodha Committee, a new elected body has to be in place by September 2016, but no such body for the HCA exists as on date; he said that the previous president of the HCA demitted office in view of allegations of irregularities.

Counsel pointed out that the Lodha panel had made it clear that persons facing criminal charges shall not hold posts in cricket associations. Counsel appearing for John Manoj, honorary secretary of the HCA, submitted that there was no need of appointing an administrator as the 13-member executive committee of the HCA has already made arrangements to conduct the matches.

Counsel appearing for the ad hoc committee of HCA submitted that three members of the panel were prepared to assist the observer of the BCCI to conduct the matches. Counsel appearing for one of the implead petitioners said that there were no elected executive body for the HCA and that was why his client moved court. Counsel appearing for the Bharath Cricket Club submitted that in view of the recommendations of the Lodha Committee, the executive committee of HCA was no more in existence.

