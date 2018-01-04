search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Received calls from Lalu's well-wishers: Fodder scam case judge defers sentencing

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
The sentencing of the RJD chief for withdrawal of money from Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994 was deferred until Friday.
Deferring the sentencing of Lalu Yadav for the 2nd day in a row, the CBI judge said he would decide on Friday whether the sentence would be given over video conference or in the court. (Photo: PTI)
 Deferring the sentencing of Lalu Yadav for the 2nd day in a row, the CBI judge said he would decide on Friday whether the sentence would be given over video conference or in the court. (Photo: PTI)

Ranchi: A special court on Thursday deferred the sentencing of Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case till Friday when it is likely to decide whether to pronounce the quantum of punishment over video conference or in court with the judge saying he also received phone calls from the RJD chief's well-wishers.

The case relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury 21 years ago.

 

Deferring the sentencing for the second day in a row, CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh said he would decide on Friday whether the sentence would be given over video conference or in the court.

To this, Prasad said he was for personal appearance and assured that there would be no slogans raised in the courtroom by his supporters.

The judge also said he had received phone calls from well-wishers of the RJD boss but did not elaborate.

With the court room packed, the judge asked the advocates not connected with the fodder scam case to leave.

Fifteen others who were convicted in the scam and were to be sentenced along with Prasad waited in the court, while the RJD chief was whisked away to Birsa Munda jail after this.

The court had on Wednesday served contempt notices to senior leaders of the RJD and the Congress for criticising in TV channels the December 23 conviction of Prasad in the fodder scam case.

It had on December 23 convicted Prasad and 15 others in this fodder scam case and acquitted six others including another former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of the money from the Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The court had convicted Prasad for offences of cheating with criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Under the sections, Prasad can be sentenced a minimum jail term of one year and maximum of seven years, his advocate Chittaranjan Prasad had said.

In 1996, the Patna High Court had ordered an inquiry into the fodder scam cases and a charge sheet in the Deogarh treasury case was filed against 38 people on October 27, 1997.

Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.

On September 30, 2013, Yadav, Jagannath Mishra and several others had been convicted in another case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore from Chaibasa Treasury in the early 1990s.

The conviction on December 23 last is the second in the scam.

Yadav faces another three fodder scam cases for illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from the Dumka Treasury, Rs 36 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury and Rs 184 crore from the Doranda treasury.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, rashtriya janata dal, fodder scam case, fodder case verdict delayed
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Novel sperm-sorting device could improve IVF success

Traditional sperm-sorting methods used in IVF treatments select sperm that are the fastest swimmers. (Representational Image)
 

Protein rich breakfast can help you lose weight

Revolving your morning meal around whole foods such as lean meats, eggs and legumes could keep you fuller for long and increase fat loss when combined with regular exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Did KKR not retain Gautam Gambhir due to money-matters?

Gautam Gambhir, who has 4132 runs against his name from 148 IPL games, is the fourth highest run-getter in IPL, behind Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: No big surprises as Kohli and Dhoni retained by RCB, CSK

Apart from Virat Kohli, RCB retained AB de Villiers and uncapped Indian player Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Dhoni reunites with CSK, Kohli and Rohit retained

A maximum of either three retentions or three RTMs can be exercised by teams. (Photo: AFP/PTI)
 

Maharashtra announces first ever Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018

In lieu of the recent notification by Maharashtra Government where shops and establishments can now stay open 24X7, the Ministry of Tourism and MTDC will set up Mumbai’s first ever Night Bazaar Flea Market which will be functional till 4am on weekends. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi court declares Vijay Mallya as proclaimed offender

Beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya, who is reportedly in London, had submitted before the court on Sept 9 that was ‘incapacitated’ to travel despite ‘best intentions’ as his passport had been revoked. (Photo: AP | File)

Pak continues putting out coerced statements: MEA on Jadhav's video

In the video, Jadhav is heard saying, 'I saw fear in her (mother’s) eyes, the Indian diplomat was shouting at my mother the moment she stepped out. I saw him shouting, yelling at her.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

RK Nagar bypoll win was purchased, alleges actor Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan charged that both the 'independent' and the 'ruling side fixed rates' for voters. (Photo: File)

Attackers in car waylay K'taka BJP worker, murder him; party seeks CBI probe

Before Deepak could escape, the men attacked him with weapons and fled in a car. (Photo: Representational/File)

Indian envoy shouted at mother, wife: Jadhav in latest Pak propaganda video

In the video Jadhav has also said, 'Don't worry Mummy. They (Pakistan) are taking care of me, they have not touched me. She believed me once she saw me personally.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham