search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Fodder scam: Contempt notice to Tejaswi, RJD, Cong leaders over Lalu's conviction

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2018, 7:46 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 7:46 am IST
The court had on December 23 convicted Lalu Prasad and the other 15 in a fodder scam case, 21 years after it had surfaced.
CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh directed senior RJD leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Shivanand Tiwari and Lalu Prasad's son Tejaswi Yadav and Congress leader Manish Tewari to personally appear before the court on January 23. (Photo: File)
 CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh directed senior RJD leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Shivanand Tiwari and Lalu Prasad's son Tejaswi Yadav and Congress leader Manish Tewari to personally appear before the court on January 23. (Photo: File)

Ranchi: A special CBI court in Ranchi on Wednesday served contempt notices to senior leaders of the RJD and the Congress for criticising the December 23 conviction of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case on television.

CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh directed senior RJD leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Shivanand Tiwari and Lalu Prasad's son Tejaswi Yadav and Congress leader Manish Tewari to personally appear before the court on January 23.

 

Tejaswi Yadav is leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

The court which was scheduled to pronounce the quantum of punishment to Lalu Prasad and 15 others on Wednesday is likely to announce it on Thursday, a CBI advocate said.

The case did not come up on Wednesday due to a condolence meeting held during the day to mourn the death of two lawyers, he said.

The RJD chief and the 15 others who were brought to the court in the morning were taken back to jail.

The court had on December 23 convicted Lalu Prasad and the other 15 in a fodder scam case, 21 years after it had surfaced. Six others, including another former chief minister, Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Tags: fodder scam, fodder scam case, tejaswi yadav, lalu prasad yadav, contempt of court notice
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tabby's star dimming is not happening beacuse of an alien spaceship

The data showed less dimming in the star’s red light than in its blue light, and a large opaque object would dim all colours of light equally when passing in front of a star. (Photo: Reuters)
 

All PCs, smartphones under huge security threat; download bug fix immediately!

The defect affects the so-called kernel memory on Intel x86 processor chips manufactured over the past decade.
 

Alcohol consumption could cause cancer by permanently damaging genes: Study

New study explains how alcohol consumption could cause cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Here’s the latest on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli ahead of player retention

Virat Kohli, yet to taste a triumph as captain in IPL in spite of his extremely successful run as national captain, and 2011 World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni are expected to be shoo-ins when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings decide which players they are retaining in the squad for the next three seasons – 2018 to 2020. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Being rich and boozy adds years to your life

The findings indicate that the effects of alcohol differ depending on the socioeconomic position of the drinker. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Dhoni, Kohli, CSK, RCB and more; this could be teams’ player retention plan

While the Indian Premier League 2018 players’ auction will one of the biggest, it will become even more intense as the name of the retained cricketers by the eight IPL teams will be announced on January 4, Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: No cholera scare, nothing to worry, say authorities

One patient continues to be treated, while 21 others have been discharged from St John’s Hospital admitted after a severe case of gastroenteritis outbreak in the city last week.(Representational Image)

Mysuru zoo takes measures

The precautionary measure is only to keep over 1,500 birds and animals at the zoo safe.

BMTC, don’t deny funds from government, you are here to serve us

The BMTC has no business turning down money on our behalf as they are here to serve the public. (Photo: DC)

It’s not fare! BMTC should slash prices

On the New Year’s Eve, they reduced AC Volvo fares by 37% on a pilot basis and Airport bus fares permanently, but Bus Bhagya campaigners are still not content. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: 6 months after suicide bid, girl dies

The police said that after being treated in different hospitals, she was shifted back to her home few days ago, where she died.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham