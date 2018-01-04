search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Donald Trump talking in the language of India, says Pak foreign minister

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2018, 9:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 9:26 pm IST
Pak foreign minister Khawaja Asif said the US is making Islamabad a scapegoat for its failure in Afghanistan.
US President Donald Trump had accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but ‘lies and deceit’ in return for USD 33 billion aid. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump had accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but ‘lies and deceit’ in return for USD 33 billion aid. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi/Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday alleged that US President Donald Trump's recent remarks against his country showed that he was “talking in the language of India”.

Briefing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security about tension between Pakistan and the US following Trump's remarks, Asif said the US is making Islamabad a scapegoat for its failure in Afghanistan.

 

Trump had accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” in return for USD 33 billion aid.

Sources privy to the discussion in the meeting said Asif told lawmakers, “Trump was speaking in the language of India.”

“The statements from the US leaders are contrary to the facts,” Asif said.
National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who heads the body, told the media after the meeting that there should be “balanced response” to the statements from the US.

“The country's dignity should be maintained, while engaging with the US," he said.

He said the committee has decided to reconvene next week for a briefing by security agencies.

The closed-door meeting came at the heels of a high-level National Security Committee meet and the cabinet meeting earlier this week.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir was also present in the meeting.

Dastagir said when US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary James Mattis visited Pakistan, they presented their stance in accordance with diplomatic norms and the talks were not threatening and insulting, Geo TV reported.

“(But) this was present in Trump's tweet and before that when US Vice President Mike Pence made the 'put Pakistan on notice' statement from Afghanistan,” the defence minister said, referring to the threatening tone of the US leaders.

"We need to have a holistic review of the entire situation. We are conducting a complete analysis and coolly formulating our response," he said, adding that there should not be any doubts when it comes to the defence of Pakistan.

"The question is will America create a situation which will harm Pakistan...We are ready for this but still want to engage the US," he shared.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and NSA Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua also briefed the participants.

Tags: pakistan foreign minister, khawaja asif, donald trump, rex tillerson
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Novel sperm-sorting device could improve IVF success

Traditional sperm-sorting methods used in IVF treatments select sperm that are the fastest swimmers. (Representational Image)
 

Protein rich breakfast can help you lose weight

Revolving your morning meal around whole foods such as lean meats, eggs and legumes could keep you fuller for long and increase fat loss when combined with regular exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Did KKR not retain Gautam Gambhir due to money-matters?

Gautam Gambhir, who has 4132 runs against his name from 148 IPL games, is the fourth highest run-getter in IPL, behind Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: No big surprises as Kohli and Dhoni retained by RCB, CSK

Apart from Virat Kohli, RCB retained AB de Villiers and uncapped Indian player Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Dhoni reunites with CSK, Kohli and Rohit retained

A maximum of either three retentions or three RTMs can be exercised by teams. (Photo: AFP/PTI)
 

Maharashtra announces first ever Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018

In lieu of the recent notification by Maharashtra Government where shops and establishments can now stay open 24X7, the Ministry of Tourism and MTDC will set up Mumbai’s first ever Night Bazaar Flea Market which will be functional till 4am on weekends. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Witty Lalu says court ‘it’s very cold in jail’; judge replies ‘play tabla’

Before being taken away from the court room on Thursday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav urged the judge to think with a ‘cool mind’. (Photo: PTI)

Probe order against Jet Airways pilot slapping woman colleague: Gajapati Raju

BJP MP Somaiya also claimed both pilots had come out of the cockpit which was a violation of rules. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Rajinikanth will be very good as politician, says '2.0' co-star Akshay Kumar

Asked about how Rajinikanth will fair as a political leader, Akshay Kumar said in a media interaction, 'I am sure he is going to be very good. Obviously, he will be good (at it).' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Assam Police files case against WB CM after BJP urges NRC authorities to act

Addressing a meeting, Mamata Banerjee had accused the Centre of 'excluding' names of Bengalis in Assam from the first draft of the NRC. (Photo: File/PTI)

Constraints stopped you from backing me openly: A Raja writes to Manmohan

Reminding Manmohan Singh (L), A Raja in the letter said, 'I assured you several times that I had done nothing wrong but rather acted in the national interest and that I would prove this.' (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham