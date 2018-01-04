search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After Doklam, Chinese troops intrude Arunachal with road equipment

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2018, 8:36 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Sources said the civilian teams came for track alignment activities and returned when confronted by Indian troops.
The government sources said the road building equipment are lying on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). (Photo: Representational/File)
 The government sources said the road building equipment are lying on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). (Photo: Representational/File)

Itanagar/ New Delhi: Chinese road-building teams entered around 1 kilometre inside Indian territory in Tuting area of Arunachal Pradesh last week but returned after being confronted by Indian troops, Government sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said the civilian teams came for track alignment activities and returned when confronted by the Indian troops, leaving behind various road building equipment including excavators. According to local villagers in Arunachal Pradesh, the Chinese team members included civilians as well as uniformed personnel.

 

The incident took place on December 28, nearly four months after the end of the 73-day long Doklam standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim sector.

The sources said on December 28, Indian border patrolling personnel observed few Chinese civilians undertaking track alignment activity 1 kilometre inside the Indian territory in Tuting area.

They maintained there was "no face off" between the two sides and that the issue is being resolved through an established mechanism.

The government sources said the road building equipment are lying on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to local villagers in Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese soldiers were involved in road construction work in the area and that Indian security personnel intercepted them near Bising village under Tuting subdivision.

The villagers said Indian soldiers confronted their Chinese counterparts and seized their road construction machines including two excavators.

Nyomin Tekseng of Zido village near the frontier and Pema Nyisir of Gelling village said that two excavators have been confiscated.

"The road cutting is also clearly visible from the right bank of Siang river at Gelling which is about 7-8 km by aerial distance from the site.

Indian and Chinese troops had pitched tents at the freshly cut road and had erected a boulder wall," Nyisir said.

The villagers informed a local policeman, who in turn alerted the ITBP deployed in Medog, near Bishing.

The ITBP personnel reached the spot and asked the Chinese personnel to return.

There was reportedly an exchange of words but the Chinese refused to yield.

The Indian Army also sent a patrol to the faceoff site, where it continues to stay.

Though the site is part of the ITBP's area of responsibility, there is a heavy deployment of the army in the region.

COMMENTSWhen contacted, Upper Siang DC Duli Kamduk said, "Our officials in Tuting subdivision have not reported any Chinese incursion." 

State's chief secretary in-charge Marnya Ete said he had no such information.

Tags: doklam standoff, indo-sino ties, bilateral ties, indian army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

China says 'Doklam is ours', hints at keeping troops near region in winter
ITBP to raise combat wing at China border to avoid Doklam-like standoffs


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tabby's star dimming is not happening beacuse of an alien spaceship

The data showed less dimming in the star’s red light than in its blue light, and a large opaque object would dim all colours of light equally when passing in front of a star. (Photo: Reuters)
 

All PCs, smartphones under huge security threat; download bug fix immediately!

The defect affects the so-called kernel memory on Intel x86 processor chips manufactured over the past decade.
 

Alcohol consumption could cause cancer by permanently damaging genes: Study

New study explains how alcohol consumption could cause cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Here’s the latest on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli ahead of player retention

Virat Kohli, yet to taste a triumph as captain in IPL in spite of his extremely successful run as national captain, and 2011 World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni are expected to be shoo-ins when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings decide which players they are retaining in the squad for the next three seasons – 2018 to 2020. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Being rich and boozy adds years to your life

The findings indicate that the effects of alcohol differ depending on the socioeconomic position of the drinker. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Dhoni, Kohli, CSK, RCB and more; this could be teams’ player retention plan

While the Indian Premier League 2018 players’ auction will one of the biggest, it will become even more intense as the name of the retained cricketers by the eight IPL teams will be announced on January 4, Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fodder scam: Contempt notice to Tejaswi, RJD, Cong leaders over Lalu's conviction

CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh directed senior RJD leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Shivanand Tiwari and Lalu Prasad's son Tejaswi Yadav and Congress leader Manish Tewari to personally appear before the court on January 23. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: No cholera scare, nothing to worry, say authorities

One patient continues to be treated, while 21 others have been discharged from St John’s Hospital admitted after a severe case of gastroenteritis outbreak in the city last week.(Representational Image)

Mysuru zoo takes measures

The precautionary measure is only to keep over 1,500 birds and animals at the zoo safe.

BMTC, don’t deny funds from government, you are here to serve us

The BMTC has no business turning down money on our behalf as they are here to serve the public. (Photo: DC)

It’s not fare! BMTC should slash prices

On the New Year’s Eve, they reduced AC Volvo fares by 37% on a pilot basis and Airport bus fares permanently, but Bus Bhagya campaigners are still not content. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham