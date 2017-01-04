Nation, Current Affairs

ISC 2017: Hyderabad varsity VC Appa Rao Podile gets award, students fume

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 4, 2017, 1:30 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 1:55 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over award a dangerous signal, says student.
UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof. Appa Rao Podile receives the Millennium Plaque of Honour from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tirupati on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
Tirupati: University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Prof. Appa Rao Podile, who was embroiled in a controversy and later cleared of allegations in the Rohith Vemula suicide case, received the “Millennium Plaque of Honour” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian Science Congress that got underway here on Tuesday. Prof. Podile was among the eight awardees.

The professor, a plant microbiologist, was given the award for his overall contribution for science and technology and leadership. SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Avula Damodaram also received the award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Six Nobel laureates were also felicitated by the Prime Minister. Prof. Podile said, “It (the award) is recognition of my work.” He refused to comment on the allegations he had faced.

“Prime Minister honoured and awarded Appa Rao Podile who faced allegations of plagiarism and was accused in a case under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. BJP has rewarded him by overlooking several eminent scholars. This was clearly done to suppress Dalit students on the campus,” said Dontha Prasanth of the Ambedkar Students Association of the UOH.

He added: “A fact finding committee endorsed by some of the top scientists in the country has said that the University administration failed to discharge its responsibilities in a non-partisan manner, and failed to protect academic freedom on the campus. A body such as National Science Congress Association selecting Podile for the award is not surprising, but the PM presentating it is a dangerous signal to the path of scientific thinking and social justice.” Mr Prasanth said they will continue the struggle.

Fact finding team blames HRD ministry for UoH unrest
The fact finding team, comprising scientists, to study the Rohith Vemula suicide case, in its report, said that the events in the UoH started with a relatively minor conflict between the Ambedkar Students Association and the ABVP, and blamed the HRD ministry for escalating matters by writing five letters to the varsity in quick succession.  

This, the team in its report said, was part of a disturbing trend where the Centre chose to make partisan interventions in University student politics. The report also said that while the UoH diverse institution, discrimination on the campus continues and in one of its most pernicious forms is disguised as a concern for “merit.” While offering suggestions, the report emphasised that larger issues require a sustained discussion in the academic community.

Tags: appa rao podile, indian science congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

