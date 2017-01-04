Cab drivers in Hyderabad to begin hunger strike today

Drivers claim Uber, Ola have not kept up promises made during hiring. They also want removal of the star-rating system used to tally incentives (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The city taxi chaos is set to intensify with the Telangana Cab Drivers and Owners’ Association (TCDOA) on Tuesday announcing that its members would start a hunger strike from Wednesday at Dharna Chowk.

The drivers are alleging that cab agreggators Uber and Ola have not kept up the promises they made at the time of hiring and claim that the companies are yet to settle dues. They also want removal of the star-rating system used to tally incentives.

Speaking at a press conference, the association president V. Shiva said that the strike launched four days back has been peaceful. The drivers intend to keep it that way but would continue until their demands are met.

“We’ll pay tributes to the martyrs at Gun Park at 9 am on Wednesday. After that, members of the taxi body will continue the protest with a hunger strike. All cab drivers’ associations in the city have joined us extending their support to our demands. However, the managements of Ola and Uber are bringing drivers from Karnataka and Mumbai to handle this crisis,” he said.

He alleged that some cab companies were replacing taxi plates with personal vehicle plates to avoid the protest and the RTA officials were ignoring the violations.

“We brought our demands to the notice of the government but there was no response. We want the introduction of a digital taxi system,” he said. Telangana State Cabs Association, meanwhile, held a one-day hunger strike at the Indira Park against Ola and Uber cabs managements.