Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru mass molestation: Perv patrol — 45 cams, 2 min feed, 0 evidence

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 4, 2017, 2:50 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 2:50 am IST
Unedited footage to be posted on top cop’s Twitter handle.
A woman protects herself against the mob on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru
 A woman protects herself against the mob on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Three days after the charge that the police had done little to help or protect young women who were groped and molested during New Year's eve celebrations in the IT capital's central business district, police have finally clarified that they have spent hours going over and over the footage from CCTV cameras and have found no evidence of such activity.

The City police who have culled images from 45 CCTV cameras installed on MG Road and Brigade Road told Deccan Chronicle that they were going to release the unedited version of the two-minute footage of the alleged case of mass molestation (of women) during the New Year’s Eve street party on the Police Commissioner’s twitter handle.

“The two minute video, which has gone viral with blurred images of women will be released in the unedited version on the commissioner’s twitter handle to show the public, the truth,” said an official source.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood said that they have carefully examined the entire footage of the CCTV cameras, which had been installed in the ‘party zone’ that evening and have found “no evidence” of molestation or groping of women party revellers in them.

Baptism by fire for Sood
“We have found no such evidence. We are appealing to the alleged victims to file a complaint to us and we will register an FIR against the perpetrators and try and identify them. If the victims are hesitant to come to the police station and take down their complaint, we can go to their homes."

He said however that " so far no one has come forward with any complaint or CCTV footage, which shows women being molested in the crowd,” said the new City chief. He said he has also asked the TV channels, which were telecasting the party live to share the footage with the police.

For Mr. Sood, the incident, a baptism by fire was ironic, given that he had taken charge only on January 1 and in his first address to the media had said that he was committed to the safety of women in Bengaluru!

The government had overhauled the City police on the eve of New Year and Mr. Sood replaced the then commissioner N.S. Megharikh on December 31 evening.  “I will not think twice about registering an FIR and taking strictest action against the wrong-doers but we will need some information and footage for police action,” said Mr. Sood.

Tags: new year's eve, mass molestation
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

A woman protects herself against the mob on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru

This is not the city crowd: Bengalureans

The city is high on the terror radar and after the Dec. 28, 2014 blast, police are even more vigilant, says official
04 Jan 2017 2:48 AM

Technology Gallery

The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

TN cops suggest DNA test to find out parentage of cow's calf!

Representational Image.
 

Britain's first baby of 2017 is of Indian origin

The baby came into the world at 12.01 am, just a minute into the New Year. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

New 12-sided pound coin most secure in the world

The coin has very small lettering on the lower inside rim on both sides with grooves on alternate sides. It also has a high security hidden feature built into the coin to protect it from counterfeiting in the future.
 

Will drought of international cricket in Pak finally come to an end?

Pakistan's long-standing wait to end their drought of international cricket at home could come to an end. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man using FaceTime kills 5-year-old in crash, family sues Apple

Parents James and Bethany Modisette are suing Apple for damages on the basis that Apple failed to implement a safe design for FaceTime that can prevent driver from using the app while travelling, court document show.
 

Varun, Farhan, Taapsee slam Abu Azmi's misogynistic comments

All of them urged that the criminals should be punished and not the victims.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Wrap-up: Promises to keep and miles to go before we sleep

The windfall that the government expected from the note ban appeared elusive, forcing it to bring out new regulations almost every day.

This is not the city crowd: Bengalureans

A woman protects herself against the mob on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru

Wrap-Up: Other events that shaped the year

2016 began with the brazen Pathankot attack

Many speed-breakers in Malkajgiri removed

Speed breakers (Representational Image)

Hyderabad jails impress Tihar

A a team of officials from Tihar Jail visited Cherlapally and Chanchalguda central prisons to study the functioning of industries.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham