Next Diwali will be celebrated in newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Swamy

Mumbai: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has announced that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will commence soon and devotees will be able to celebrate the next Diwali there.

Speaking to media, Swamy said, "The next Diwali will be celebrated in the newly constructed Ram Temple."

"Ram Temple will be prepared by October because everything is ready and all the materials for construction is pre-fabricated. It is just a matter of attaching it like the Swami Narayan Mandir," said Swamy.

The BJP leader further said that there is no need of making a new law for building Ram Temple as the Narasimha Rao government in an affidavit to the Supreme Court mentioned that if it is proved that there was a temple at the place, then the land will be given to Hindus.

The existence of a temple has been proved now, claimed Swamy.

The BJP leader, who is confident of winning the case, said, "Although we can bring in a new law, it is not needed. Because we are winning the case and I have full trust that we will win."

The senior advocate also claimed that the Sunni Waqf Board has nothing for rebuttal.

"The Allahabad High Court already went deep in the subject so there is nothing left with the Sunni Waqf Board for rebuttal," said Swamy.

"I have presented an additional argument that offering prayers in that land is Hindus fundamental right, Muslims do not have that right. They are only interested in property and this is normal," added Swamy.