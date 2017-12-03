search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli brought up his record sixth Test double hundred as he and Rohit Sharma continue to dominate the Sri Lanka bowlers on Day 2 of the third Test. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IND vs SL 3rd Test Day 2: India lose Ashwin after smog interruption
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt to give 3-6 month window for Aadhaar-PAN linking post-SC approval

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
The government has indicated to the Supreme Court that it is willing to extend this deadline to March 31, 2018.
The current deadline for linking the 10-digit alphanumeric PAN with Aadhaar is December 31. (Photo: File)
 The current deadline for linking the 10-digit alphanumeric PAN with Aadhaar is December 31. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government will give 3-6 months to link the biometric identifier Aadhaar with PAN in case the apex court rules in its favour, after which it may cancel all PANs that have not been linked, a senior official has said.

The cancellation will weed out all duplicate PANs and make benami transactions void, the official said.

The current deadline for linking the 10-digit alphanumeric PAN (Permanent Account Number), issued by the Income Tax Department, with Aadhaar is December 31.

The government has indicated to the Supreme Court that it is willing to extend this deadline to March 31, 2018.

The official said that in the event of the apex court upholding the government position of making linking of PAN with Aadhaar mandatory and agreeing with the proposed deadline, a 3-6 month grace period would be given to allow all taxpayers to do the linking.

As of November, 13.28 crore out of 33 crore PANs have been linked to the 12-digit Aadhaar, he said.

"The linking exercise is aimed at eliminating duplicate PAN cards which are being used by unscrupulous elements to avoid paying due taxes," the official said.

Not linking PAN with Aadhaar even after the grace period will render the PAN invalid, he said.

"We can give 3 to 6-month window after December 31 for the linking," he said.

Last month, the government had told the court, which is hearing petitions against making Aadhaar linking to bank accounts, mobile phone numbers and others mandatory, that it is willing to extend the deadline to March 31, 2018.

This year, the government made the quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN.

"The duplicate PAN cards are the ones which are creating a major danger to the economy. They are the ones who are using this duplicate PAN for opening bank accounts and then they are transacting and they are not filing returns. So we need to worry about them," the official said.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017 and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

The government had in August extended by four months the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar till December 31, pending the Supreme Court verdict. As the case is pending in the Supreme Court, the government is not enforcing the provision, the official said.

"There will be a time when, once Supreme Court clears it, we would like to give a date by which all have to link with Aadhaar and remaining will be cancelled.

"We will give a 3-6 month window... But after that the PAN, if it is not linked, will be cancelled. Our purpose is, all duplicate PANs should be eliminated which are not linked to Aadhaar card. So, all the Benami transactions will go," the official said.

The Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the government's decision on Aadhaar and has said it may consider setting up a constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing various services and benefits of welfare schemes.

Tags: aadhaar, pan, aadhaar-pan linking, benami transactions, sc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus announces 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

The slider button now comes in Red colour, and we might see some pre-loaded Star Wars theme and ringtones on the device.
 

WhatsApp's new feature to give more power to group admins

Earlier, WhatsApp launched the picture-in-picture mode (PiP), where users can now play YouTube videos directly within the app.
 

Serial record-breaker! Virat Kohli sails past Lara with 6th Test double ton

Virat Kohli sailed past Brian Lara’s record 5 Test double tons as captain as he brought up his sixth Test double ton in the span of last 17 months. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Sri Lanka hit by Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay and Sadeera Samarawickrama forehead blow

When Murali Vijay tried to pull a short delivery on the first day of the third and final Test, it hit Sadeera Samarawickrama flush on crest of his helmet. He was immediately taken off the field and sent to the hospital for precautionary scans. (Photo: BCCI)
 

LIVE| IND vs SL 3rd Test Day 2: India lose Ashwin after smog interruption

Virat Kohli brought up his record sixth Test double hundred as he and Rohit Sharma continue to dominate the Sri Lanka bowlers on Day 2 of the third Test. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli or Joe Root? Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed picks his favourite cricketer

arfraz Ahmed recently revealed that Team India captain Virat Kohli was one step ahead of England skipper Joe Root in terms of the fitness level.(Photo: AP / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

For Yadgir students, Kannada is English!

Sharing an incident from the course of study at a school, researchers found that the most socially and academically marginalised students experienced difficulties with the school dialect.

We need to fight the BJP in local idioms, says Derek O’Brien

Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien with columnist Barkha Dutt at the launch of his book, Inside Parliament: Views From The Front Row, in Bengaluru on Saturday

Hop, skip, jump to reach parks: Janaagraha Survey

Nearly 49% of the playgrounds also lack lighting facilities and only 39% have play equipment or facilities. (Photo: DC)

Barack Obama has instilled hope among us: Akkai Padmashali

Akkai Padmashali

Ex-PM slams note ban, GST, asks Modi to find 'more dignified' ways for votes

Former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh with Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference in Surat ahead of Gujarat Assembly Election. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham