Nation, Current Affairs

Narendra Modi prisoner of his image, says Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 3, 2016, 12:43 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 2:49 am IST
Gandhi has been leading the charge against the government in the current Parliament session.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, addressing a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament on Friday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of practicing TRP politics.

“The Congress never gave India a PM who was a prisoner of his own image. We never gave India a PM who was ready to inflict tremendous suffering on the people of India to protect his own persona. We never gave India a PM who based his entire policy-making strategy on TRP,” said the Congress leader.

Mr Gandhi also criticised the government over its Pakistan policy. “It is the same person who, when he was in Opposition, ridiculed the UPA’s policy of isolating Pakistan, which brought peace to Kashmir,” he said, adding that today, the same man sits silently while Kashmir is burning. “Narendra Modi will be judged by history as a man who gifted massive political space to anti-India forces by creating an opportunistic political alliance between the BJP and PDP. He has created the political vacuum that gives the terrorists space to operate.”

Mr Gandhi has been leading the charge against the government in the current Parliament session. Earlier, he visited ATMs in Delhi to take stock of the situation prevailing across the city.

Hitting back, the BJP said the Congress government was responsible for policy paralysis while the BJP government has freed the country of its “prison” and ushered in social security by curbing corruption and black money.

Trying to turn the tables on the Congress V-P over his accusation of the TRP politics, BJP’s Shrikant Sharma said in reality, these are his own attributes as it was he who did “photo-op” politics and even rejected his own government's decision, a sign of his arrogance.

He said Mr Gandhi was “bitter” due to successive defeats his party suffered in the recent polls.

Tags: congress vice president rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No more 'Melania Trump' underwear or honey for Slovenians

Presidential-elect candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Not capable or knowledgeable enough to become Indian President: Amitabh Bachchan

He also said that he found it difficult take a stand on various issues.
 

‘Clown man’ of Aleppo who entertained traumatised children dies in air strike

This undated photo courtesy of Ahmad al-Khatib, a media activist in Aleppo, shows Syrian social worker Anas al-Basha, 24, dressed as a clown, while posing for a photograph in Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

Rakesh Roshan to release Hrithik's Kaabil a day before Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

'Kaabil,' helmed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.
 

‘False is good’: 18-year-old Macedonian shows how fake news is done

Stories from USA Daily News 24, a fake news site registered in Veles, Macedonia. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not my image': Designer Tom Ford refuses to dress Melania Trump

Designer Sophie Theallat wrote an open letter last month urging colleagues not to dress Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

People converting black money into white won't be spared: govt

(Representational Image)

Navy rules out deploying 'overweight' Tejas on aircraft

Representational Image.

Govt decision on gold will inconvenience people, especially women: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad HC judges not to withdraw their salary immediately

Hyderabad High Court

27 senior PSU banks officials suspended for irregularities post demonetisation

People stand in a queue outside an ATM to withdraw money in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham