M Karunanidhi to return home in one or two days

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 3, 2016, 6:45 am IST
All medical tests for the leader have been completed and suitable treatment is being given, according to party sources.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: DMK chief M.Karunanidhi will be in the hospital for just one or two days and could return home after this weekend.

All medical tests for the leader have been completed and suitable treatment is being given, according to party sources. He was admitted to Kauvery Hospital for optimisation of nutrition and hydration.

Leaders including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had called DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi through phone and enquired about Karunanidhi’s health, besides wishing a speedy recovery.

Besides, Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, BJP national secretary Muralidhar Rao, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, BJP state president Tamilisai Soundarrajan and CPM state secretary G.Ramakrishnan enquired about Karunanidhi’s health through phone.

Those who visited the hospital and met the DMK leader’s family members to enquire about the leader’s health included TNCC leader S. Thirunavukkarasar, former TNCC president K.V. Thangkabalu, lyricist Vairamuthu and IUML state president K.M. Khader Moideen.

