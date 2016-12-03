Nation, Current Affairs

Depositing black money in banks will not make it white: Arun Jaitley

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2016, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 6:54 pm IST
As per RBI, about Rs 8.45 lakh crore in scrapped Rs 500 and 1,000 notes were deposited with banks by November 27.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Issuing a veiled warning, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said one cannot convert black money into white by merely depositing unaccounted cash in bank accounts as taxes are required to be paid on them.

"By just depositing it (unaccounted money), you don't avoid the responsibility of paying tax," he said when asked about surge in deposits in banks following withdrawal of high denomination currency notes.

He further said the income tax department is keeping an eye on such deposits.

As per RBI, about Rs 8.45 lakh crore in scrapped Rs 500 and 1,000 notes were deposited with banks by November 27.

Following the government's decision to demonetise from November 8 mid-night, people have been depositing these notes in banks.

The Lok Sabha has amended the Income Tax Act to provide for higher tax and penalty on such undisclosed income. The Bill is pending in the Rajya Sabha.

As per the amendment, the government will levy a tax of 50 per cent on unaccounted demonetised cash if it is disclosed voluntarily till December 30. After that, a steep tax and penalty of up to 85 per cent will be levied on undisclosed wealth that is discovered by authorities.

Replying to a question of long queues for withdrawal of cash at banks, the finance minister said RBI has increased the supply of new Rs 500 notes and asserted that the situation will improve soon.

Jaitley also discussed the issues concerning demonetisation with the state finance ministers after the GST Council meeting.

Several state finance ministers, he said, demanded relaxation in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) norms as well as an increase in Ways and Means Advances to deal with their public finances.

Tags: arun jaitley, black money, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Tehmul Sethna, CA of Mahesh Shah. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Guj man who declared Rs 13,860 crore black money is untraceable

Ahmedabad businessman Mahesh Shah had made a disclosure of Rs 13,860 crore of cash under the IDS scheme.
03 Dec 2016 10:01 AM
A team of over 50 I-T sleuths and police personnel had launched operations on Thursday and searched premises in Bengaluru, Chennai and Erode. (Photo: File)

Rs 152 crore unaccounted income detected in IT raids from Bengaluru, TN

The department also recovered 7 kg bullion and jewellery weighing 9 kg, worth Rs 5 crore, after these operations.
02 Dec 2016 2:43 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Befikre' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani are on a promotion spree for Befikre
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were present at the launch of a lounge bar in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Huma, Aftab, Manish, Sophie, other stars up the glamour quotient
Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Prateik Babbar and several other stars were seen at a bash thrown by fashion designer Kunal Rawal on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and other stars party in style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE-based Indian girl wins International Children's Peace Prize

Kehkashan Basu was presented the award by Bangladesh's Nobel peace laureate Mohammad Yunus at a glittering ceremony in The Hague. (Photo: Twitter/Kehkashan Basu)
 

Call us greedy, but these 5 actors are oh-so-Hollywood ready…read on!

If stellar performances and poised men rule Hollywood, then Bollywood is defined by an army of distinctive personas possessing a natural flair for the craft of acting.
 

Hindu groups in UK call for withdrawing 'non-veg' 5-pound note

A petition titled 'Remove tallow from bank notes' has gathered nearly 126,000 signatures. It will be delivered to the Bank of England when it hits 150,000. (Photo: AP)
 

Box-office jinx of sequels: Kahaani 2 opens poorly

A still from the film.
 

Marlon Brando's rape scene in Last Tango to Paris was shot without actress's consent

A still from the film.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dance at Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced with the newly wedded couple who stole the limelight. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Go digital, even beggar using swipe machine, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pak protests as diplomats in India not allowed by bank to withdraw pay

RBL Bank, an Indian private bank, holds the salary account of the Pakistan High Commission staff. (Photo: AP)

One should be careful in making allegations against Army: Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi (Photo: PTI)

‘Don't drag Army into controversies’: Govt condemns 'coup' charges

Army jawans check vehicles at the toll plaza at Vidyasagar Setu near Nabanna (State Secretariat) in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Nagrota attack as shameful as 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Chidambaram

Former Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham