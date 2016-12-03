Nation, Current Affairs

Army presence at toll plazas stirs row, Mamata spends 30 hrs at secretariat

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2016, 9:12 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 9:15 am IST
'I have great respect for the Army but why are they being used for political vendetta?,' Mamata said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a media conference on Army deployment at various places in the state. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a media conference on Army deployment at various places in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata/New Delhi: The presence of army personnel at toll plazas in West Bengal triggered a row with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remaining at the state secretariat overnight in protest. The CM finally left the building on Friday evening, after spending almost 30 hours in her office.

"I have great respect for the Army but why are they being used for political vendetta? This is wrong," Mamata said, wonder if it was an 'army coup' against her government.

Her remarks had drawn stinging condemnation from the Centre which said the remark showed her "political frustration".

The row echoed in Parliament on Friday with Trinamool Congress seeing "sinister" designs behind the move and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar vehemently denying the charge, saying it was a routine exercise. Parrikar also said it was very unfortunate that army has been dragged into an "unnecessary controversy".

The Army on its part strongly rebutted Banerjee's allegations that its personnel were deployed at toll plazas without informing the state government and were collecting money, saying the exercise was being carried out in coordination with Kolkata Police. The Army personnel, however, had left the toll plaza near the secretariat last night.

TMC MLAs and ministers also staged a dharna outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Banerjee left the state secretariat in the evening after she spent over 24 hours and fired a fresh salvo at the Modi government.

Accusing the Modi government of making a "wrong and concocted" statement in Parliament regarding the deployment of Army, Banerjee said her voice could not be stifled by "hatching conspiracy and showing force".

Banerjee also said the state government will take legal recourse if there is no withdrawal of army personnel from all toll plazas in the state.

Speaking to reporters late last night at 'Nabanna', the state secretariat in Kolkata, she said, "I will stay at the secretariat to guard our democracy".

"Is this a military coup?" she asked.

She said that army personnel were there in different districts like Murshidabad, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, North 24 Paragans, Burdwan, Howrah, Hooghly etc.

"The army is deployed without informing the state government. This is unprecedented and a very serious matter."

The issue was raised in both Houses of Parliament with main opposition Congress too seeking clarification on the army deployment at 19 toll plazas in West Bengal.

In Lok Sabha, Parrikar termed the deployment a "routine exercise not unique to West Bengal" and saying similar operations to collect information on heavy vehicle movement that can be used during national emergencies had last month being conducted in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Tags: mamata, army deployment, military coup
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Don't politicise Army deployment in Bengal, Parrikar tells Mamata in LS

Banerjee had refused to leave the state secretariat the whole night, demanding to know whether an army coup was taking place in Bengal.
02 Dec 2016 12:02 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

'Military coup', claims Mamata; just routine exercises, say Army officials

Officials also refuted Mamata Banerjee’s charge that the army collected money from people at toll nakas in West Bengal.
02 Dec 2016 11:38 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Befikre' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani are on a promotion spree for Befikre
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were present at the launch of a lounge bar in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Huma, Aftab, Manish, Sophie, other stars up the glamour quotient
Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Prateik Babbar and several other stars were seen at a bash thrown by fashion designer Kunal Rawal on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and other stars party in style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK pensioner returns library book 63 years late

The world's largest fine for an overdue library book is $345.14 (323 euros) according to Guinness World Records. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Relax | Some smartphones will still be able to use WhatsApp after December 31

While some iPhones and Androids will not be able to use WhatsApp in 2017, a few BlackBerry and Nokia users have a grace period for 6 months more.
 

No more 'Melania Trump' underwear or honey for Slovenians

Presidential-elect candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Not capable or knowledgeable enough to become Indian President: Amitabh Bachchan

He also said that he found it difficult take a stand on various issues.
 

‘Clown man’ of Aleppo who entertained traumatised children dies in air strike

This undated photo courtesy of Ahmad al-Khatib, a media activist in Aleppo, shows Syrian social worker Anas al-Basha, 24, dressed as a clown, while posing for a photograph in Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

Rakesh Roshan to release Hrithik's Kaabil a day before Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

'Kaabil,' helmed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Una Dalit flogging case: Guj HC grants bail to 4 accused

Representational Image.

People converting black money into white won't be spared: govt

(Representational Image)

Navy rules out deploying 'overweight' Tejas on aircraft

Representational Image.

Govt decision on gold will inconvenience people, especially women: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad HC judges not to withdraw their salary immediately

Hyderabad High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham