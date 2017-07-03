Nation, Current Affairs

Loan waiver for Tamil Nadu farmers on hold as SC stays Madras HC's order

ANI
Published Jul 3, 2017, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 3:09 pm IST
Madurai bench of Madras HC had also ordered cooperative societies, banks to waive off loans of farmers.
Madras HC had directed TN govt to waive off all agricultural loans taking cognizance of their 23-day protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: DC)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put a stay on the Madras High Court order directing Tamil Nadu government to waive loans of all drought-hit farmers.

The Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to waive off all agricultural loans taking cognizance of their 23-day protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had also ordered cooperative societies and banks to waive off the loans of the farmers and not recover their dues.

The Tamil Nadu government, however, had filed a petition in the apex court against the Madras High Court order.

The High Court noted that the state's financial situation was grim and it was single-handedly shouldering the debt burden in a drought year in which farmers were committing suicide.

The High Court also suggested that the Centre should come forward to extend financial help to Tamil Nadu during the difficult situation.

A division bench comprising Justices S Nagamuthu and M V Muralidaran gave the order of waiving the loans while allowing a petition by the National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturists Association.

Related Stories

Tamil farmers during their protest demanding loan waiver and compensation for crop failure, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu farmers strip in front of PM office demanding loan waiver

The farmers were escorted to present their demands to the PMO where a few farmers tried to strip to gain attention.
10 Apr 2017 6:45 PM
Farmers from Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the Centre, in New Delhi, on April 3, 2017. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu farmers protesting in Delhi, temporarily call off strike

The farmers had staged a protest for 40 days at Jantar Mantar.
10 Jun 2017 3:23 PM
