Hindi words on signboards at 2 B'luru metro stations masked amid protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 3, 2017, 7:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 8:45 pm IST
The move came amid fear that the protesters were planning to blacken the signboards at Chickpete and Majestic metro stations.
It is, however, unclear who ordered the masking of Hindi words on the signboards. (Photo: Twitter/Ganesh Chetan‏)
Bengaluru: Hindi words on signboards at two Bengaluru Metro stations were on Monday masked fearing vandalism at the vicinity. The step was taken even though no official announcement was made for the removal of the language.

According to a NDTV report, the move came amid fear that the protesters were planning to blacken the signboards at Chickpete and Majestic metro stations. Protesters have been agitating against the use of Hindi language at metro stations in a non-Hindi speaking state.

It is, however, unclear who ordered the masking of Hindi words on the signboards. Meanwhile, police have said the instruction did not come from them.

"Based on our assessment we have provided extra security to a few stations, we haven't asked the metro corporation to cover any signboard," NDTV quoted police officer Anucheth as saying.

Recently, the language had also vanished from the Mantri Square-Sampige Road Metro station's name board. The station's name is now written only in Kannada and English.

The use of Hindi language by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) prompted a social media outrage, which quickly turned into an offline protest with pro-Kannada organisations holding a demonstration.

The argument over having Hindi signage and direction boards in the Metro rail, led to #NammaMetroHindiBeda, followed by a notice sent from Kannada Development Authority to Metro officials.

Since the Metro opened, all announcements were made in all three languages. On Friday, they were heard only in Kannada and English, after several Kannada organisations protested against signboards and announcements in Hindi. 

Bengaluru: Hindi, a strict no-no at Metro stations

BMRCL staff confirmed that because of the ongoing protests, all announcements in Hindi have been stopped. 
24 Jun 2017 2:18 AM
The station's name is now written only in Kannada and English and not Hindi.  

Mantri Road Metro station becomes ‘Hindi-free’ zone

Activists say this makes it difficult for migrants from the North.
30 Jun 2017 4:05 AM
Pro-Kannada activists stage a protest outside Town Hall, protesting Hindi signage at Namma Metro Stations

By invitation: Want Hindi signboards? Namma metro not for you!

Hindi can’t be made superior to any other language.
25 Jun 2017 4:31 AM
