GST protest: No film shows from today in Tamil Nadu

The theatre owners are opposing the municipal tax imposed along with GST in single screen and multiplex theatres.
Chennai: The flood of tears of R.Kannan, director of latest blockbuster Ivan Thanthiran, failed to move the Tamil Nadu Film Chamber of Commerce into rescinding their decision to shut cinema theatres from Monday against the imposing of high taxes under the GST. On the other hand, it moved the Tamil Nadu Government to quickly resolve the issue.

The Film Chamber President, Abirami Ramanathan reiterated on Sunday that theatres across the state would down their shutters indefinitely from Monday against the imposition of 18 and 28 per cent GST rates for cinema halls and multiplexes.

The theatre owners are opposing the municipal tax imposed along with GST in single screen and multiplex theatres. For instance, tickets less than Rs 100 will attract GST of 18 per cent along with municipal tax of 30 per cent and tickets that cost more than Rs 100 would attract 28 per cent GST and 30 per cent municipal tax. However, the move by the theatre owners is being opposed by the producers’ council, which has asked the concerned to withdraw their protest since it would affect their livelihood as well.

Mr Kannan, producer and director of Ivan Thanthiran had, in an emotional message, said that he has incurred huge debts for producing this film and said the sudden strike without any prior notice has jolted him.

In a message posted on social media, he appeared to break down and pleaded for the intervention of directors to save his film. The movie was released only on Friday.

"We are not opposed to the GST. We welcome the government's move to have one uniform tax across the country. But the municipal corporations here levy a special tax on cinema theatres. How can we accept such a decision?" Mr Ramanathan asked at a press conference here on Sunday.

Mr Ramanathan also asked the state government to immediately issue a Government Order exempting theatre from paying municipal and local tax. He said until the government acts on the issue, theatres will keep their shutters down.

A theatre owner, who refused to divulge his identity, said the tax rates are "exorbitant" and "we cannot run with this tax structure. We cannot run the theatres." He also demanded that the government effect increase in the ticket fare for theatres across the country.

