NIA raids at 14 locations in Kashmir over terror funding from Pakistan

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2017, 9:00 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 9:30 am IST
The raids are underway at the Separatists leaders' residences, offices and commercial locations.
Srinagar/New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at 14 places in Kashmir and eight places in the national capital in connection with terror funding received from Pakistan for carrying out subversive activities in the Valley.

The NIA, which had earlier registered a Preliminary Enquiry, converted it into a Regular Case (RC) on Friday evening and began searches in the wee hours at the residences of second-rung separatist leaders in the Valley.

Around eight hawala dealers and traders in the national capital were also raided, official sources said.

Among those raided were close aides and kins of hardline separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani and others in the Hurriyat Conference.

Two places in Sonepat were also being searched by the NIA teams in this connection.

The raids follow questioning of three separatist—Nayeem Khan, who was seen on television during a sting operation purportedly confessing to receiving money from Pakistan-based terror groups, Farooq Ahmed Dar alias 'Bitta Karate' and Gazi Javed Baba of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, in the national capital last month.

The separatists were allegedly receiving funds from the chief of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT), Hafiz Saeed, to carry out subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley, including pelting stones at security forces, damaging public property and burning schools and other government establishments.

Tags: national investigation agency, separatists leaders, raids, terror fundings, pakistan
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

National Investigation Agency. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pak funding: NIA continues to grill Separatist leaders for second day

The separatist leaders have been summoned in connection with a case related to the funding of terror and subversive activities in J&K.
30 May 2017 1:13 PM
Clashes erupted in the Kashmir Valley after security forces gunned down Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmed Bhat in Tral region. (Photo: DC)

Evidence of Pak terror groups funding Kashmir separatists: NIA

The NIA went to Srinagar to probe into the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir.
29 May 2017 7:12 PM
