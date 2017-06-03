Hyderabad: Pack of stray dogs go on the rampage, bite 11 kids

Hyderabad: A pack of stray dogs attacked 11 children and a few adults, leaving four of them seriously injured. The dogs pounced on the victims’ knees, feet, thighs and cheeks, including the belly of an infant. Four of the victims were admitted to Niloufer Hospital on Thursday night.

Locals informed that the stray dogs used to feed on the piglets in Kamakshipuram - Amberpet colony, but with no food available, they charged at children and a few adults who came to rescue them.

The state human rights commission took cognisance of the incident. It has asked the municipal corporation to submit a report on its negligence over the dog menace.

Mr Raja Somaiah, of Venkatesh nagar, a witness, said, “The children were playing in the colony lane and suddenly from nowhere, these stray dogs pounced on them. One dog charged at four, including an infant. A boy named N. Nitin suffered serious injuries as the dog tried to rip apart his ears and cheeks. When a few adults intervened to rescue the children, the dogs even attacked them. One dog caught hold of a lady’s foot.” Shashinath, 6, Narsimha, 7, Balu, 6, were seriously injured.

Injured kid undergoes surgery

The dogs pounced on the victims’ knees, feet, thighs and cheeks. Seven-year-old Mani has grievous injuries on his cheek and is undergoing major surgery at Niloufer. “We have been complaining to the GHMC, but no one visited the colonies. The dog population has increased in this area. They kill piglets and feed on them and when there was no food left they attacked humans,” added another eyewitness.

While this is not the only area to be afflicted by this menace, residents from Laxmi nagar-Langar Houz said, “We have been troubled by the increase in street dogs. They are wild. We can’t even sleep because of their barking.”

Another problem seems to worry a different lot of residents. Ashok V. from S.B.I Colony, Road No.1, Kothapet, complained of pig menace. “There are pigs in our street. Also, two plots are filled with garbage, mosquitoes and flies, because of which we are facing health issues.” Following a petition with the State Human Rights commissioner, the GHMC has been asked to submit a report by June 19.