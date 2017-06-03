Nation, Current Affairs

2 Army jawans killed, 4 injured in J&K's Qazigund terror attack

Published Jun 3, 2017, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 3:33 pm IST
The sources said that six soldiers on board a vehicle which was part of the convoy were injured. Two of them succumbed in hospital.
Srinagar: Two Army jawans were killed and four others injured in a militant ambush on an Army convoy at Qazigund, the gateway to the Kashmir Valley from the south on Saturday.

The police and Army sources said that the convoy came under the militant gunfire at Lower Munda, Qazigund along the Srinagar-Jammu highway while moving to Srinagar from the garrison town of Udhampur.

A Road Opening Party (ROP) in the area retaliated to the militant firing, triggering an encounter between the two sides which was under way when reports last came in. Reinforcements from the Army, J&K police and CRPF have joined the operation.

The sources said that six soldiers on board a vehicle which was part of the convoy were injured. Two of them succumbed in hospital. The other injured soldiers have been brought to Srinagar-based 92 Base Hospital of the Army, the sources added.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway has been shut for the vehicular traffic, reports said.

The attack came on a day when Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, said that the situation in Kashmir has seen considerable improvement and that the government will have a complete control over the situation soon. He told reporters in New Delhi, “The situation in Kashmir has seen a lot of improvement and we can assure that the government will get the situation under control. Despite having a large Muslim population, ISIS has been unable to establish a hold in India.” He added, “We have been successful in countering the challenges posed by the ISIS.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army again violated the ceasefire agreement by resorting to unprovoked firing towards the Indian positions and civilians areas in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday night. At least, one civilian was injured, the officials said adding that the Army has retaliated to the Pakistani firing.

Earlier on Thursday, two civilians were injured in shelling by Pakistan in the same  sector.

Tags: qazigund attack, kashmir unrest, srinagar-jammu highway, line of control
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

