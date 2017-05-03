Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Niloufer Hospital gives stillborn’s body in a box

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 3, 2017, 12:39 am IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Mother takes box with body to minister, hospital denies.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: A mother’s trauma of delivering a stillborn baby was compounded when staff at the Niloufer Hospital handed over the body of the infant to the parents in a cardboard box that was used to supply IV fluids to the hospital. The body was wrapped in a bit of brown paper.

Ms Y. Sunitha from Hyderabad was admitted to the hospital on Monday evening in labour.

The baby she delivered on Tuesday was stillborn. This was a blow to Sunita and her husband Mahesh but worse was the callous manner in which the staff treated the baby and parents by bundling the body up in a cardboard box.   

Angry and hurt, Ms Sunitha walked into the chamber which was being inspected by health minister Dr Laxma Reddy and showed him the manner in which the dead child had been handed over to them.

Dr Reddy was surprised but the superintendent of the hospital Dr Ramesh Reddy said it was not possible.

“We do not give any dead child wrapped in a cardboard box or in paper. We had properly wrapped the child in a cloth and given it to the mother. The hospital does not know from where they have got the cardboard box and kept the child,” he said.

The hospital authorities spoke in different voices. Some claimed that as the couple was to go back in a bus, the body of the child would not have been allowed and hence they had packed it in the cardboard box.

Others said that in order to give a bad name to the hospital, the box was being highlighted in front of the minister.

The moot point is how did a clean box used for IV fluid come into the hands of the couple if it was not given to them by the hospital authorities? Was it lying in the corridors?

There is no answer to this. The mother stated very emotionally and angrily that the child had been wrapped in the cardboard box.

Tags: niloufer hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Microsoft launches secure Windows 10 S for students

Microsoft ensures that the app ecosystem in Windows 10 S is extremely safe and secure, which won’t expose children to potentially dangerous apps
 

Vaginal Kung-Fu is a new practice and it can help with intense orgasms

The jade stone is supposed to be swung forwards and backwards like a pendulum regularly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung’s Bixby is the next Wiz Khalifa

Until now, Bixby was limited to reminding events and using the Bixby Vision – a feature that lets users point the camera towards an object, which makes Bixby point out related results. (image: TechTheLead)
 

Over 6500 Kerala women dancers set Guinness World Record

The dancers, wearing white and gold-bordered Kerala 'Mundu' and 'Neriyathu' moved in a circular pattern on a rhythmic clapping to the tune of traditional songs. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sushant reveals Aamir's major Thugs of Hindostan look update

Sushant and Aamir were two of Bollywood's standout performers in 2016.
 

Video: This Indonesian woman lives with 1,500 pet spiders

Ming Cu has also started a website called Spider Lover Pet Shop to sell the unusual pets online and has many like-minded people looking to purchase the tarantulas. (Photo: Facebook/Ming Cu)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

When 'Mauni Baba' went abroad, nobody noticed: Shah's jibe at Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: Man strangles wife, 2 kids before committing suicide

(File photo/Representational)

Clarify stand on Digvijaya's ISIS remark: BJP's Dattatreya to Congress

Union minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya. (File photo)

Prez suggests reverse-direction migration of students going abroad for higher studies

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)

Justice Karnan issues non-bailable warrant against CJI, 6 SC judges

Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham