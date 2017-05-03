Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala govt files petition against reinstatement of ex-DGP Senkumar

PTI
Published May 3, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 9:19 pm IST
Earlier, the apex court directed the reinstatement of the former DGP after noting he was removed from the post "arbitrarily".
Former Director General of Police T P Senkumar (Photo: File)
 Former Director General of Police T P Senkumar (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of its earlier order reinstating senior IPS officer T P Senkumar as the state police chief, saying he was only entitled to be appointed as DGP.

"Appellant (Senkumar) was only appointed as DGP, and he was neither empanelled nor participated nor considered nor selected as the state police chief as prescribed under Section 18 of the Kerala Police Act. It is therefore submitted that the appellant is not entitled to be appointed to the post of state police chief but only to the post of DGP," the plea said.

It said that Senkumar was a DGP who was "merely enjoying" the apex pay scale as head of the police force with his cadre posting being only that of a DGP and nothing more.

"As per the order of appointment dated May 22, 2015 issued by the state, the appellant was appointed to the post of Director General of Police and Head of Police Force and not to the post of Director General of Police and State Police Chief, which is a separate and distinct post," it said.

The modification plea, filed by advocate G Prakash, claimed that to be appointed as the state police chief, the procedure under Section 18 of the Kerala Police Act, 2011 should have been followed.

"As the appellant was appointed without following due procedure under Section 18, the government did not appoint him as the state police chief," it said.

Section 18 of the Kerala Police Act, 2011 enables the appointment of state police chief by the government taking into account the ability to lead the police force of the state, overall history of service, professional knowledge and experience.

The petition said that in 2012, for the first appointment under Section 18 of the Act, the government had constituted a committee consisting of Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Home and Vigilance and Director General of Police.

The apex court had on April 24 ordered the reinstatement of Senkumar, saying he was transferred by the ruling LDF government "unfairly" and "arbitrarily".

It had set aside the order of the Kerala High Court which had upheld the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) decision that had not found fault with the state government's decision to transfer Senkumar from the post of the state police chief.

The petition also sought clarification of the April 24 order so that it will not affect the other appointments and transfers effected by the said order other than that of Senkumar.

The plea said that on June 1, 2016, Lokanath Behera was appointed to the post of Director General of Police and state police chief as per Section 18 of the Act and that too after constituting a committee for the selection of the state police chief.

"By the impugned judgment set aside the order dated June 1, 2016 in its entirety. It is respectfully submitted that by setting aside the order, the other appointments of Jacob Thomas IPS as director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, transfer of N Shanker Reddy IPS and the appointment of Loknath Behera as the state police chief were also set aside," it said.

The plea also clarified that the transfer order of Senkumar has nothing to do with the appointment of the state police chief as he was never appointed in this particular post.

Senkumar had on April 29 moved the apex court seeking contempt action against state government and its chief secretary alleging "wilful, deliberate disobedience" of its order reinstating him.

The contempt plea, filed against Chief Secretary Nalini Netto, had alleged there was a "sinister intention" behind her "resolute refusal" to implement the court's direction and sought strict punishment against her.

Senkumar, who is due to retire on June 30, had also urged the court to extend his tenure as state police chief for the period which was illegally taken off from him.

Tags: t.p. senkumar, kerala high court, kerala government, central administrative tribunal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Kerala DGP Senkumar

Kerala DGP Senkumar gets no relief from HC

A division bench made it clear that the state is the appropriate authority to take a decision.
26 Jan 2017 2:45 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP: Muslim man donates land for construction of cow shelter

Sarvath Ali (40) has donated two bighas of land towards the construction of a cow shed in Purkazi town in the district, president of the Balaji Dham temple committee, Harshyam Das Goel said. (Photo: File)
 

US: Drunken driving suspect gives her name as Hillary Clinton

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

iPhone 8 might not launch this year, says report

note from Deutsche Bank analysts obtained by Business Insider suggests that the iPhone 8 may not be ready till as long as early 2018.
 

PCB sends legal notice to BCCI for not honouring MoU

The PCB claims that it has lost between USD 200 and 300 million due to India’s refusal to play the series that Pakistan was supposed to host. (Photo: AFP)
 

Maria Sharapova's Wimbledon fate to be decided on June 20

After reaching the semifinals in Stuttgart last week, Maria Sharapova's first tournament since her ban for taking the prohibited substance Meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, her world ranking rose to 262 in the world rankings. (Photo: AP)
 

Micromax’s Yu is shutting stores

After Cyanogenmod shut down its operations, the phones stopped receiving software updates, letting its potential customers switch to other Chinese brands for better value. (image: Tech2)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Top Indian envoys likely to discuss ties with Pak, US, China

Representational Image (Photo: File)

UP: Muslim man donates 2 bighas of land for construction of 'gaushala'

Sarvath Ali (40) has donated two bighas of land towards the construction of a cow shed in Purkazi town in Muzaffarnagar district. (Photo: File)

Not appropriate: India sends 50 Pak students back after soldiers' mutiliation

(Photo: Representational/PTI)

Pak army doing everything to create havoc in Kashmir: J&K Deputy CM

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Hizbul militant who killed 7 in Kulgam identified, Rs 10 lakh bounty declared

Suspected Hizbul militant Umer Majid (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham