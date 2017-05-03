Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka BJP leader allegedly posts porn on WhatsApp group

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 3, 2017, 2:57 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
No action was taken against Kavatagimath for the alleged act inspite of the presence of senior police officers.
The action led to his exit from the Belagavi Media Force Whatsapp group. (Photo: Mahantesh Kavatagimath/Facebook)
 The action led to his exit from the Belagavi Media Force Whatsapp group. (Photo: Mahantesh Kavatagimath/Facebook)

Bengaluru: A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Karnataka, Mahantesh Kavatagimath, allegedly posted pornographic images on a Whatsapp group, triggering a controversy, a report in the Hindustan Times read.

It further stated that the action led to his exit from the Belagavi Media Force, which includes media professionals and district administration officials. No action was taken against Kavatagimath for the alleged act in spite of the presence of senior police officers.

Ravindra Gadadi, additional superintendent of police, said no case had been registered, quoted the report. “Nobody has come forward to lodge a complaint, so no case has been booked,” Gadadi said. Gadadi too was part of the group, but said that he did not check the message because he had no access to internet.

When asked if the police could not take up a case suo motu, Gadadi said it was up to the group’s administrator to complain. “Only if child pornography is shared can we take suo motu action,” he said.

The Whatsapp group was formed a few years ago so media professionals could be provided with quick updates and information. It also intended at easing out the coordination between reporters and officials.  Sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act have been applied against others in the past for similar incidents.

Last year, Tanveer Sait, state primary and higher education minister was caught going through seemingly pornographic photos on his phone at a state-sponsored celebration in Raichur, following which the BJP had demanded his resignation. It was also condemned by the the RSS, Christian organisations and a section of historians.

In 2012, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers were caught on camera watching a pornographic video when the House was in session. TV channels had filmed cooperation minister Lakshmana V Savadi watching porn clips on his mobile phone, and women and child development minister CC Patil peeping in during a discussion in the House.

Kavatagimath remained unavailable for comments.

Tags: whatsapp, bjp, porn, media
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

