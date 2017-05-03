Nation, Current Affairs

Have provided actionable evidence to Pak envoy: India on jawans’ mutilation

PTI
Published May 3, 2017, 5:03 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 5:19 pm IST
MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay also said that India saw the incident as a 'serious act of provocation'.
External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay (Photo: File)
New Delhi: India said on Wednesday it has "sufficient evidence" that the two Indian soldiers were mutilated by Pakistan army regulars and Islamabad has been asked to take action against its army commanders for the act.

India considered the mutilation of Indian soldiers "a strong act of provocation", Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

Asserting that the government has "sufficient evidence" that Pakistan army was involved in the mutilation of Indian soldiers, he said the "blood trail" shows that the perpetrators who entered the Indian side from Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK), returned from where they came from.

He also said that blood samples collected from the site in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) matches with the blood of the two Indian security personnel.

Responding to a series of questions on the issue, he said Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, who was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, denied that Indian soldiers were mutilated.

Basit said he will convey the "content of the demarche" to his government, according to Baglay.

Earlier, Basit was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India's "outrage at the killing and the barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May one, 2017 by Pakistani army personnel," an External Affairs ministry statement said.

"It was significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector (in vicinity of village Battal). Blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control," it said.

The Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt has conveyed to his Pakistan counterpart that such a dastardly and inhuman act was beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response.

However, the Pakistan army on Monday had denied India's charge and described itself as a highly professional force that never disrespects any soldier.

"Pakistan army did not commit any ceasefire violation on LOC or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghati Sector) as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers' bodies is also false," Pakistan army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Indian Army had earlier claimed that Pakistan mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers who were killed in a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector.

The Indian Army confirmed the news by releasing a statement.

"Pak Army carried out unprovoked Rocket and Mortar firing on two forward posts on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector. Simultaneously, a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded."

Tags: soldier mutilation, abdul basit, india-pak ties, a k bhatt, gopal baglay
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

